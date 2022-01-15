Quiz – Race to Dubai winners
Can you name all the Race to Dubai winners since 2009?
By Roderick Easdale published
Can you name the nine different Race to Dubai winners?
The Race to Dubai was instigated in 2009, and has been run every year since then. The leading golfer on the European Tour – now renamed the DP World Tour – each season wins the Race to Dubai. Previously the leading golfer on European Tour won that year’s Order of Merit. The Order of Merit had been started in 1972.
The winner of the Race to Dubai wins the Harry Vardon Trophy, just as the Order of Merit winner used to. This trophy dates from 1937 and was named in honour of the Jersey-born Harry Vardon, who died that year, and was presented by the British PGA.
Before the European Tour was constituted, the Harry Vardon Trophy winner was decided by performances across the leading golf tournaments in the British Isles – a prototype Order of Merit if you like. So far twenty golfers have won he Harry Vardon Trophy more than twice – and if you fancy having a go at naming them check out our Harry Vardon Trophy Winners quiz.
Nine different men have won the Race to Dubai during its first 13 years. Can you name them all? If you think you can, have a go at our quiz. To answer, you only need enter the players surnames. You have three minutes to get them all.
We have plenty more golf quizzes for you to test your golfing knowledge against, such as our Tiger Woods quiz. Or perhaps you may wish to challenge your friends to see if they can match your score on this quiz?
