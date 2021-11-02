Is This The Most Desirable Property In Golf?

Two apartments are still available to buy in one of the most recognisable, and brilliantly positioned buildings on the world golf scene: Hamilton Grand in St Andrews.

Available freehold, the apartments come with 24-hour butler service, spectacular sixth floor rooftop deck access with views over the Old Course, complimentary access to the award-winning Kohler Waters Spa and other dining and golfing privileges accessed via the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa.

The roofdeck at Hamilton Grand with tremendous views of the Old Course (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Hamilton Grand began life as a hotel, established by Thomas Hamilton back in 1895.

It was the first hotel in Scotland to have hot and cold running water and an elevator.

A luxurious destination at the Home of Golf, it welcomed celebrities, royalty and politicians through the first part of the 20th Century.

After becoming a home for pilots during the Second World War, the building became student accommodation until the first part of the new Millennium.

Acquired by Kohler Co. – owners of the famous Old Course Hotel St Andrews – the building has been painstakingly and quite beautifully restored and improved.

For golfers, there could be few better locations to own property – Just a hundred yards from the historic Old Course St Andrews, and a short walk to the other great layouts managed by the Links Trust – the New, Jubilee, Eden and Strathtyrum courses.

A show apartment at Hamilton Grand - Only two remain available to buy (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Owners at Hamilton Grand enjoy luxury transport to and from the Dukes Course – Also owned by Kohler Co. They also have access to the golf concierge at the Old Course Hotel who will store and clean golf clubs and equipment.

Aside from the golfing opportunities, residents at Hamilton Grand also benefit from access to the Kohler Waters Spa and Fitness at the Old Course Hotel, where there are also excellent dining options at the Road Hole Restaurant, Swilcan Loft and Jigger Inn.

On the ground floor of the Hamilton Grand – Ham’s Hame Pub & Grill is a lively bar with private dining room.

Hamilton Grand residents have access to a private courtyard garden and the incredible rooftop deck, from where golfing views are second to none.

You’re so high up on the deck that even when the grandstands are in place for The Open Championship, you’ll be able to see the final putt holed on the 18th green.

Apartments at Hamilton Grand are a freehold purchase and come with bathroom fixtures, kitchen cupboards and appliances.

Of the 27 apartments at Hamilton Grand, only two remain unsold and that’s unlikely to remain the case for too long, given the location!

If you’re interested in finding out more about the remaining properties in the development, contact the Hamilton Grand sales team.

It’s a pretty incredible spot and a very impressive renovation project.

With the golfing and off-course benefits that go along with ownership, it might very well be the most desirable property in world golf.