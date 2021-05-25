Numbers from our data partner Arccos show some fascinating insight into how far female golfers hit the ball off the tee...





How Far Do Female Golfers Hit Their Drives?

Driving distance numbers from Golf Monthly’s official data partner Arccos show some fascinating insights into how far female golfers hit the ball.

The below data shows the average total distance for female golfers aged between 30-60 with handicaps of scratch, 10 and 20.

How Far Do Female Golfers Hit Their Drives?

How Far Do Female Golfers Hit Their Drives? – Scratch handicap

Scratch golfers aged 30 average 210 yards off the tee, which decreases by just four yards to 40-year-olds but then drops off significantly from 50-60.

Technique is key with the scratch player, who hits the ball out the middle of the driver on almost every shot.

A 30-year-old female scratch golfer, on average, hits their drives 46 yards longer than a 60-year-old.

This gap is wider than 10 handicaps (43 yards) and significantly wider than 20 handicaps (31 yards).

30: 210 yards

40: 206 yards

50: 182 yards

60: 164 yards

Related: How far do male golfers hit their drives?

How Far Do Female Golfers Hit Their Drives? – 10 handicap

The difference between a 30-year-old 10 handicapper to a scratch is stark, with their average drives going 34 yards shorter.

Throughout the ages, 10 handicap female golfers hit their drives 31-45 yards shorter than scratch players.

Interestingly, the biggest gap from 10 handicap to scratch is with 40-year-olds, who hit it 45 yards shorter, as opposed to 50 and 60-year-olds who are both 31 yards shorter on average.

Age does slightly trump ability as shown by 30-year-old 10 handicappers hitting it 11 yards longer than 60-year-old scratch players – this isn’t the same with men, albeit the age and handicap data is slightly different.

A 25-year-old 15 handicap man is five yards shorter than a 65-year-old scratch handicap.

30: 176 yards

40: 161 yards

50: 151 yards

60: 133 yards

How Far Do Female Golfers Hit Their Drives? – 20 handicap

The 20 handicap doesn’t quite have the technique for distance, as shown by these numbers where a 30-year-old 20 handicapper is, on average, 19 yards shorter than a 60-year-old scratch player.

20 handicaps are losing 19-31 yards on 10 handicaps, and 50-74 yards on scratch players.

30: 145 yards

40: 132 yards

50: 132 yards

60: 114 yards

Related: How far do average golfers actually hit the ball?