Who Is Danny Willett's Wife?

Danny Willett has enjoyed an extremely successful career, with a number of big wins under his belt. Along with multiple European Tour titles, including the 2018 DP World Tour Championship and 2019 BMW PGA Championship, he also claimed the biggest win of his career at the 2016 Masters.

Throughout his success he has had his wife, Nicole, supporting him, with the couple seen regularly attending events. Nicole even caddied for Danny during the 2020 UK Swing. Get to know her a little bit better here.

Danny and Nicole Harris married back in 2013 with Danny's caddie, Sam Haywood, actually being the best-man for the wedding. Together, Danny and Sam continue to work together out on Tour.

Danny and Nicole have two children called Zachariah and Noah. Zachariah was actually born on the 29th March 2016, just a few days prior to Danny's Masters win. Originally, Zachariah was due on the 10th April, which also happens to be Nicole's birthday.

Danny wears the Green Jacket, with Nicole and Zachariah at Lindrick Golf Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

It has been reported that the family live in Rotherham, Yorkshire, a town northeast of Sheffield which is Danny's birthplace. They also have a house in Orlando, Florida which allows the family and Danny to split their time between the DP World and PGA Tours, with Nicole regularly seen attending events that her husband is playing in.

Along with caddying for him at the Masters Par 3 contest, Nicole also caddied for Danny at the 2020 UK Championship at The Belfry, which came just after the announcement of lockdown being lifted in the UK.

However, Danny, who was heading back to the USA shortly after the UK Championship, admitted that spending time together was not easy, with the Englishman explaining: “This week is one where I said, you know what, my wife and I haven’t had more than two hours alone in seven months, especially with me playing so much in America since the PGA Tour came out of lockdown.

“So, I decided we’d use this week to have a bit of time together on our own. With everything being pretty strict over here inside the 'bubble,' I thought it would be a good decision to have her here.

“OK, we’ve got company when I’m playing, but we’ve got a lovely room overlooking the putting green here, and the kids are with the grandparents, so we will get plenty of ‘alone’ time.”