Here are eight things you didn't know on Swedish professional Henrik Norlander.

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Henrik Norlander

Get to know the Swedish professional Norlander a little better with these eight facts.

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Henrik Norlander

1. Norlander was born and grew up in Danderyd, outside Stockholm, Sweden, and is son of lawyer Anders Norlander.

2. He played both tennis and golf in his youth, but finally preferred golf. Speaking to the PGA Tour he said; “I played a lot of tennis growing up and I sort of had to pick between that (and golf). I’ll always enjoy golf. I still feel that way. It’s still my hobby, in a way. I still enjoy playing with friends when I’m off.”

3. His dream foursome would be Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Johnny Cash.

4. He attended Augusta State University and studied Business Management. Alongside Patrick Reed, he helped lead the team to back to back NCAA Division I Championships in 2010 and 2011. He graduated in 2011.

In the same PGA Tour interview he said; “Funny story, I was actually recruited by the University of Minnesota and I had sort of committed there, but there was something with the Big 10 and my grades that couldn’t transfer, so I would have had to sit out for a year. I didn’t really want to go to the same climate that I grew up in and sit out. I would probably lose interest. An old friend of mine played at Augusta State and he contacted the coach and (the coach) needed players. (My friend) vouched for me.”

5. Norlander follows the Detroit Red Wings.

6. He has won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour, they came in 2015 at the Hotel Fitness Championship, and 2019 at the Wichita Open.

He has not won on the PGA Tour yet but came close at the 2016 RSM Classic. He lost in a playoff with Mackenzie Hughes emerging victorious.

7. Norlander is six foot, four inches in height.

8. We believe he currently resides in Augusta, Georgia but has never played in The Masters. Despite that he has played Augusta National a fair bit.

Speaking to the PGA Tour; “I’ve been lucky enough to play there a good bit. It’s a special time every time I get an invitation to go. I love to go, but I want to play in the Masters. It would be kind of my hometown event. I’ve been here for 12 years. I know a lot of members. One day it’ll happen and it’ll be a dream come true.”

For more Tour player content and stories, check out the Golf Monthly website.