15 Things You Didn’t Know About Stacy Lewis

Get to know former world number one and two-time Major champion Stacy Lewis a little bit better.

Stacy Lewis is one of the most recognisable faces in the women’s game, with a career spanning nearly 15 years.

With two Major titles under her belt, get to know her here.

1. Stacy Lewis was born 16th February 1985 in Toledo, Ohio.

2. She started playing golf at the age of 8 and credits her parents as the individuals who influenced her career most.

3. From the age of 11, Lewis wore a back brace for nearly seven years to correct a curvature in her spine from scoliosis, removing it only to play golf.

4. Lewis grew up in Texas and graduated from The Woodlands High School in 2003. Because of her scoliosis, she missed her first collegiate golf season recovering from the surgery.

5. She enjoyed a fantastic amateur career winning 12 collegiate events and becoming a four-time All-American.

6. In 2008 she became the first player to go 5-0 in the Curtis Cup. In that time, she was also the world number one ranked amateur.

7. Her hobbies include working out, watching all sports and traveling.

8. Turning professional in 2008, she led the US Women’s Open after the third round. She eventually finished in third position.

9. She earned a spot on the LPGA Tour in 2009.

10. Lewis would secure her first LPGA title, and first Major, at the 2011 Kraft Nabisco Championship, holding off Yani Tseng to win by three shots.

11. From April 2012 to March 2013, Lewis won six times on the LPGA Tour, in the process moving to number one in the world rankings.

12. Later that year she secured her second Major at the Women’s Open Championship.

13. In 2016, Lewis married her husband, Gerrod Chadwell, who is the University of Houston women’s golf coach. Together, they have a daughter, Chesnee Lynn.

14. Lewis has been part of four Solheim Cup teams, winning it twice in 2015 and 17.

15. In 2020, Lewis won her first title in almost three years with a playoff victory in the Ladies Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.