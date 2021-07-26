Get to know Irish golfer Stephanie Meadow a little better here.

13 Things You Didn’t Know About Stephanie Meadow

Stephanie Meadow is a Northern Irish golfer who moved to the United States in her teenage years to pursue a career in golf, which has ultimately proved a worthwhile decision.

After impressing in her very first professional outing, Meadow is set to have played in two Olympic Games before the age of 30.

But what more do you need to know about her? We take a look below.

13 Things You Didn’t Know About Stephanie Meadow

1. Meadow was born 20 January 1992 in Jordanstown, Northern Ireland.

2. She first started playing golf at age seven at Ballyclare Golf Club, before becoming a member of Royal Portrush.

She credits both her parents for influencing her career positively, and getting her into golf to start with.

3. The Meadow family moved to the United States when Stephanie was 14 in order to help her pursue her golfing career.

She attended the the Hank Hanley International Golf Academy in South Carolina from 2006 to 2010 – Hanley was once part of Tiger Woods’ team.

4. Stephanie went to the University of Alabama, combining her golf with a degree in accounting.

While at university, she made the All-American first team on four occasions, and won nine tournaments in her time at Alabama.

5. Meadow is the only Southeast Conference women’s golfer to achieve both first team All-American and first team Academic All-American honours in consecutive years.

6. Upon returning to South Carolina in 2014, Meadow turned professional and debuted at Pinehurst in the 2014 US Women’s Open.

She finished third in her first event, which is still her highest ever finish in a Major to date.

7. 2014 is also the highest that Meadow has climbed to in the Women’s World Golf Rankings, where she reached 82.

8. Meadow was awarded the Heather Farr Perseverance Award in 2015, annually given by the LPGA Tour to a player who represents the fighting spirit of the late Heather Farr.

9. Stephanie represented Ireland at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, achieving a T31 finish.

She will once again play for Ireland at the Olympics in Tokyo.

10. Meadow gained an LPGA Tour card at the first attempt, earning her place through the LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament.

11. Before joining the LPGA Tour, Meadow played on the Symetra Tour.

She won her first event at the 2018 IOA Championship, helping her to finish sixth on the money list.

12. Meadow also won the World Invitational at Galgorm Castle in her home country in 2019.

The tournament was the first professional event in Europe to host male and female players competing for equal prize money on the same courses at the same time.

13. While Meadow will have represented Ireland twice following the culmination of the Tokyo Olympics, she also played internationally as an amateur too.

She represented Great Britain & Ireland in the Vagliano Trophy in both 2011 and 2013, in the Curtis Cup in 2012 and 2014, and finally just Ireland in the 2012 Espirito Santo Trophy.