Learn more about 2019 Women's PGA Championship winner Hannah Green with these facts.

11 Things You Didn’t Know About Hannah Green

Hannah Green won her first trophy on the LPGA Tour at just 22-years-old, with victory in the 2019 Women’s PGA Championship, no less.

She has managed to pick up another trophy on the Tour since, but what else is there to know about the Australian making a name for herself on the golfing scene.

11 Things You Didn’t Know About Hannah Green

1. Green was born on 20 December 1996 in Perth, Australia.

2. Her dad introduced her to golf at a young age, who enjoyed playing the sport whenever he could.

3. She is the ambassador for the Como Golf academy, based in Perth where she grew up.

The Australian attended Como Secondary College and played in the academy herself.

4. Green won four times as an amateur, in consecutive years from 2012 to 2015.

Her victories include the 2012 Neman and Brooks Junior Championship, the 2013 WA 72 Hole Stroke Play, the 2014 Dunes Medal, and the 2015 Port Phillip Open Amateur & Victorian Women’s Amateur.

5. Green turned professional in 2016 while still a teenager, and currently plays on the LPGA Tour and ALPG Tour.

6. She won the 2019 Women’s PGA Championship, her first Major and her first on the LPGA Tour.

Green’s only other victory so far on the LPGA Tour came the same year at the Cambia Portland Classic three months after her Major win.

7. The Australian has won twice on the ALPG Tour – at the 2017 Pennant Hills Pro Am, and the Hope Island Pro Am the same year, though she tied that win with Rebecca Artis.

8. While playing on the Symetra Tour in 2017 she won three times.

She finished second on the money list and won the Rookie of the Year in 2017.

As a result, she earned her LPGA Tour card for 2018.

9. Her impressive year saw her awarded the Greg Norman Medal in December 2019 – given to the best Australian golfer.

10. The Australian’s accolades haven’t stopped there, as she jointly picked up the 2019 Western Australian Sports Star of the Year alongside Australian rules footballer Nat Fyfe.

She also won the Australia Women’s Health Sports Awards for Outstanding Woman in Sport in 2019 too.

11. The golfer will represent Australia at the Tokyo Olympics alongside Minjee Lee in the Women’s competition.

However, this isn’t the first time that Green will have played internationally, after she represented Asia/Pacific at the Patsy Hankins Trophy in 2016, which she won as an amateur.

She also represented Australia at the Espirito Santo Trophy that same year, before playing for ALPG at The Queens as a professional in 2017.