10 Things You Didn’t Know About Rikuya Hoshino

Rikuya Hoshino is an up-and-coming professional golfer from Japan who already has five wins on the Japanese Golf Tour to his name.

After appearances at The Open, US Open and Olympics in 2021, we get to know the Japanese starlet a bit better here.

1. He was born in Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan in 1996.

2. He turned professional in 2016 and picked up his first professional win in 2017 on the Japan Challenge Tour.

3. He joined the Japan Golf Tour in 2017 and won his first event on in September 2018.

4. He qualified for his first Major in 2018 – the US Open – but failed to make the cut at Shinnecock Hills

5. He entered the top 100 of the Official World Golf Rankings for the first time in 2019.

6. His career high position of 69 in the OWGR was achieved in May 2021 after winning the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup.

“I just can’t believe that this could be done. I pushed myself to the limit and I have given it all. I felt so exhausted after the tournament.”

7. His best Major finish is tied 26th at the US Open in 2021.

8. The only Major he is yet to play in is The Masters. He has missed the cut at all his other Major appearances so far.

9. He qualified for the 2020 Olympics in his home country of Japan.

