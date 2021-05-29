Get to know European Tour winner, Richard Bland, a little bit better.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Richard Bland

Richard Bland has been a member of the European Tour for near 20 years, securing his first ever victory in his 478th start.

Get to know the Englishman here.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Richard Bland

1. Richard Bland was born 3rd February 1973 in Burton-Upon-Trent, England

2. He turned professional in 1996 and gained his European Tour card in 2002.

3. He is a big fan of Southampton Football Club and is close friends with Southampton legend, Matt Le Tissier, who, in the past, has carried the bag for Bland.

4. The Englishman has graduated from the Challenge Tour on four occasions, most recently in 2019, when at the age of 46 he was the oldest player to earn his card.

5. His hobbies include football, cricket and Formula 1; Bland is a huge sports fan.

6. Bland is attached to Stoneham Golf Club in Southampton.

7. The Englishman made history at the 2021 British Masters by becoming the oldest first-time winner in European Tour history. It was his 478th start.

8. Bland has amassed nearly £6 million in career earnings.

9. Despite playing nearly 500 European Tour events, the Englishman has currently only featured in three Major championships.

10. Bland uses a TaylorMade driver, woods and wedges, Honma irons and an Odyssey putter.