Learn more about 2021 ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit with these facts

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Patty Tavatanakit

Patty Tavatankit is an extremely exciting young golfer from Thailand who already has a Major win to her name.

But what else do you need to know about her? We take a look below.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Patty Tavatanakit

1. Patty is actually Tavatanakit’s nickname – her first name is Paphangkorn, and she was born 11 October, 1999 in Bangkok, Thailand.

2. She attended Keerapat International School in Bangkok and started playing golf there as a teenager, despite the school not having a golf team.

3. Tavakanakit won the Callway Junior World Golf Championship for girls in 2014, and was named the 2015-16 Thailand Amateur Ladies Golf Association Player of the Year after she won both the Junior Golf Association Rolex Tournament of Champions and the Ping Invitational.

4. The Thai golfer won seven collegiate tournaments in 2016 and 2017 playing for UCLA Bruins in California.

5. There she was named the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) and Pac-12 Conference Freshman of the Year, WGCA First Team All-American twice, and All-Pac-12 First Team Member.

6. Patty finished T5 at the 2018 US Women’s Open while still playing as an amateur – her finish was the highest from any amateur at that tournament.

7. Tavatanakit turned professional in 2019, where she joined the Symetra Tour.

She won three times in just eight tournaments to pick up the Gaelle Truet Rookie of the Year award for her incredible start to professional golf.

8. She then joined the LGPA Tour in 2020, with her first tournament coming at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rico.

9. It took until April 2021 before she won her first event on the Tour, and more impressively her first Major too – the 2021 ANA Inspiration.

10. Tavatanakit will represent her country for the first time at the Tokyo Olympics.