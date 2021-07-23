Learn more about three-time Ladies European Tour winner Aditi Ashok with these facts

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Aditi Ashok

Aditi Ashok has broken record after record for women golfers in India, and continues to break new boundaries as she heads to the second Olympics of her career at just 23-years-old.

But what else do you need to know about Ashok? We take a look below.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Aditi Ashok

1. Aditi Ashok was born 29 March 1998, in Bangalore, India, where she still lives now.

2. Golf first attracted Ashok at age five, when she noticed the lush-green course at the Karnataka Golf Association.

She accompanied her father to the course one morning, and has been playing golf ever since, with her father, Ashok Guldamani now her caddie too.

3. The Indian golfer has a plethora of amateur and junior titles to her name, 17 to be exact.

Included among them is the Ladies’ British Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship she won in 2015, while she also competed at the Asian Youth Games in 2013, and both the Youth Olympics and the Asian Games in 204 in addition to her amateur victories.

4. Ashok became the youngest and first Indian to win the Lalla Aicha Tour School, securing her Ladies European Tour card for the 2016 season as a result.

Following her graduation from school, Ashok then turned professional that same year in 2016.

5. She became the first Indian to win a Ladies European Tour title when she won the 2016 Hero Women’s Indian Open in her rookie season.

Her win made the front page of the country’s largest newspaper, the Times of India, and she featured on national TV.

6. Ashok has two other professional wins on the LET to her name, including the 2016 Qatar Ladies Open, and the 2017 Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open.

7. She finished second on the LET Order of Merit in 2016, though she did manage to pick up the Rookie of the Year award following her two victories.

She also gained her LPGA Tour card for 2017 after qualifying through the LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament.

8. Aditi became the first player from India to play on the LPGA Tour in 2017, where she managed to finish eighth in the Rookie of the Year standings.

9. Aditi represented India in the Espirito Santo Trophy in both 2012 and 2014, on top of her appearances in the Asian Youth Games, Youth Olympics, and the Asian Games.

10. When just 18-years-old, Ashok represented India at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, making her the first Indian woman golfer to play at the Games.

She’ll play in the Olympics for the second time of her career, at just age 23, when she tees off in Tokyo.