'If We Start Paying Them, We Risk Losing The Occasion To Greed And Narcissism'... Should Ryder Cup Players Be Paid To Compete?

The countdown to the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black is on, with players already starting their qualification bids for a coveted spot in the teams - but should they be paid to compete?

At present, Team USA representatives received $200,000 to distribute to charities, but aren't directly paid a fee to represent their country.

It's a similar situation for Team Europe, where it's reported that instead of monetary rewards they receive a unique gift. The European captain in 2018, Thomas Bjørn, gave each member of his successful Ryder Cup team a personalised Rolex watch.

You'd think that paying players to essentially do their jobs would make logical sense, especially considering they are the best in the business and their presence is generating huge streams of revenue for a variety of third-parties through the event, but in this instance I am inclined to disagree...

Should Ryder Cup Players Be Paid To Compete?

A place in a Ryder Cup team is a reward for hard-work and consistently strong performances, but it's also a chance to contribute to the competition's legacy and secure your place in history. In my opinion, being included in an event of this stature should be seen as an honour and a privilege, but clearly this is not a sentiment shared by all.

I'm certain that most golf fans would agree that the Ryder Cup is about more than money, and I believe that if we start offering payment to players we risk losing the event to greed and narcissism, when in fact it's bigger than any one player, team or edition of the tournament.

Without knowing the motivations of each individual to have represented Europe or USA in the Ryder Cup in the past, I feel secure in my position that not all participants are motivated by financial gain.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Playing in an event like this will be a dream come true, and the pinnacle of many golfer's careers. I personally would rather watch 24 players who wanted to be there because it truly matters to the fans and the wider golfing community, rather than a handful of elite talents who would be happy to play if it meant they could pick up a pay cheque.

Team Europe won the last Ryder Cup (2023), in Rome, and bid to defend the trophy at Bethpage Black under captain Luke Donald... (Image credit: Getty Images)

That opinion seems far more agreeable when you consider the inordinate financial rewards that top golfers receive. After looking into the reported net worth of all 24 participants at the 2023 Ryder Cup, I was unsurprised to find that they had a combined net worth of over $800 million.

Based on those reported figures, the average for each player is around $33 million. While that figure won't represent the financial situation of every player on the two teams, each player's earnings is in the millions of dollars for the 2023 season, and as a golf fan I would struggle to relate to any player who would call for further financial incentive to participate.

Just taking into account earnings from PGA Tour and LIV Golf events, the 24 players who participated in Team Europe and Team USA at the 2023 Ryder Cup earned a combined total of more than $120 million in the 2022-2023 season, strengthening my belief that players should view the Ryder Cup as an opportunity to give back to a sport that has given them so much, rather than seeking further personal gain.

The Ryder Cup is all about the fans... and it should stay that way (Image credit: Getty Images)

The idea of using funds to give back to the community and the wider game , similar to the Team USA approach, is one I can fully support. Perhaps, the sport could even go further in a bid to increase its reach - with the support and backing of its superstars.

Instead of paying players to participate at the Ryder Cup, increase the pot of money that is distributed on their behalf to clubs, coaches and organisations that can offer young people free opportunities to access our sport.

Whether this be through memberships, lessons, equipment or holiday camps, distributing the money at the grassroots level would signal a strong intent from players and the organising bodies that the Ryder Cup is about growing the game and showcasing the best our sport has to offer.