Should PGA Tour Players Who Turned Down LIV Be Compensated? Here's What The Full Swing Cast Think...

Full Swing 2, the hit golf documentary by Netflix, kicks off with a bang to open the new series, capturing live reaction to perhaps the biggest golf news story in recent memory.

Details of a potential merger between feuding rivals LIV Golf and the PGA Tour sent shockwaves throughout the game, with the cameras rolling to give fans a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes reaction... and it does not disappoint.

Waves of faithfuls stood by the PGA Tour in solidarity, despite the astronomical sums of money being offered, and in some cases accepted, to join LIV Golf. So the question on many people's lips is, should players be compensated for remaining with the PGA Tour? Well, who better to give their view than the cast of Full Swing...

Should PGA Tour Players Who Turned Down LIV Be Compensated?

In what has been one of the most turbulent periods in golf history, there are inevitably going to be winners and losers. Arguably, the biggest loser in the ongoing saga that has rocked men's professional golf is the fans, but in financial terms there will be a lot of players who feel like they have lost out.

Rory McIlroy was very clear, after the surprise announcement of the merger was made in June 2023, that he believes players should be compensated for remaining loyal to the PGA Tour.

McIlroy told Sky Sports: "The guys that were offered huge amounts of money, turned it down and stayed loyal to the PGA Tour... There has to be something for those guys right?"

While McIlroy admits he was never offered anything by LIV Golf, he explained that the announcement may have left some of them “questioning that decision.”

McIlroy was clear that he felt players should be compensated for remaining with the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the second episode of Full Swing 2, Dustin Johnson shared his thoughts on potential compensation for the remainers – and it appears he has very little sympathy for them.

"The guys that went to LIV, we took a lot of criticism. You know we’re the ones that took the risk so why should they be compensated? Obviously, if this merger comes along, there’s gonna be a lot of guys that wishes they signed”

Dustin Johnson had his say on the matter in Netflix's Full Swing 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Justin Thomas also weighed in on a similar issue in a recent interview, not necessarily calling for financial reimbursement but explaining a hesitancy over players having an easy return to the PGA Tour.

"I'm definitely not in agreement that they should just be able to come back that easily. I think there's a lot of us that made sacrifices, and we are very, whether it's true to our word or what we believe in, or just didn't make that decision, and I totally understand that. Things are changing, and things are getting better, but I would have a hard time with it and I think a lot of guys would have a hard time with it."

Interestingly, his stance was in opposition to that of Rory McIlroy, who has recently changed his position on the matter and would like to see the best players back together for the good of the game.

Justin Thomas doesn't see an easy route back to the PGA Tour for LIV Golf players (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the elite players in world golf clearly don't see eye to eye on the matter, the documentary has at least sparked conversations about what is best for the game of golf moving forwards – and that can surely only be a positive thing.