Should PGA Tour Players Who Turned Down LIV Be Compensated? Here's What The Full Swing Cast Think...
Some pretty big names turned down some pretty big sums to stay loyal to the PGA Tour... but should they be compensated for doing so? The Full Swing cast has their say...
Full Swing 2, the hit golf documentary by Netflix, kicks off with a bang to open the new series, capturing live reaction to perhaps the biggest golf news story in recent memory.
Details of a potential merger between feuding rivals LIV Golf and the PGA Tour sent shockwaves throughout the game, with the cameras rolling to give fans a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes reaction... and it does not disappoint.
Waves of faithfuls stood by the PGA Tour in solidarity, despite the astronomical sums of money being offered, and in some cases accepted, to join LIV Golf. So the question on many people's lips is, should players be compensated for remaining with the PGA Tour? Well, who better to give their view than the cast of Full Swing...
Should PGA Tour Players Who Turned Down LIV Be Compensated?
In what has been one of the most turbulent periods in golf history, there are inevitably going to be winners and losers. Arguably, the biggest loser in the ongoing saga that has rocked men's professional golf is the fans, but in financial terms there will be a lot of players who feel like they have lost out.
Rory McIlroy was very clear, after the surprise announcement of the merger was made in June 2023, that he believes players should be compensated for remaining loyal to the PGA Tour.
McIlroy told Sky Sports: "The guys that were offered huge amounts of money, turned it down and stayed loyal to the PGA Tour... There has to be something for those guys right?"
While McIlroy admits he was never offered anything by LIV Golf, he explained that the announcement may have left some of them “questioning that decision.”
In the second episode of Full Swing 2, Dustin Johnson shared his thoughts on potential compensation for the remainers – and it appears he has very little sympathy for them.
"The guys that went to LIV, we took a lot of criticism. You know we’re the ones that took the risk so why should they be compensated? Obviously, if this merger comes along, there’s gonna be a lot of guys that wishes they signed”
Justin Thomas also weighed in on a similar issue in a recent interview, not necessarily calling for financial reimbursement but explaining a hesitancy over players having an easy return to the PGA Tour.
"I'm definitely not in agreement that they should just be able to come back that easily. I think there's a lot of us that made sacrifices, and we are very, whether it's true to our word or what we believe in, or just didn't make that decision, and I totally understand that. Things are changing, and things are getting better, but I would have a hard time with it and I think a lot of guys would have a hard time with it."
Interestingly, his stance was in opposition to that of Rory McIlroy, who has recently changed his position on the matter and would like to see the best players back together for the good of the game.
While the elite players in world golf clearly don't see eye to eye on the matter, the documentary has at least sparked conversations about what is best for the game of golf moving forwards – and that can surely only be a positive thing.
Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
