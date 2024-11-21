Quiz! Can You Name Every PGA Tour Rookie Of The Year?

The PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Award was instituted in 1990. The winner receives the Arnold Palmer Award, which is a statuette of the great man.

The award is determined by the PGA Tour members from a shortlist. This shortlist is drawn up by the Players Advisory Council. The electorate who then vote for this award are those PGA Tour members who have played in at least 15 official tournaments during the season. The rookie with the most votes wins the Rookie of the Year Award, and the winner is announced at the first tournament of the following season.

To be eligible for the award, a Rookie season is defined the season in which a golfer becomes a PGA Tour member and plays in at least 10 events or finishes in the Top 125 on the FedExCup Points List. However a new member is not eligible for the award if he has played in more than seven official PGA Tour money events as a professional in any prior season.

This prior playing stipulation means that, for example, Robert MacIntyre was not eligible for the 2024 award, although he was on his first season as a PGA Tour member and had won the Canadian and Scottish Opens during the year.

The oldest man to win Rookie of the Year was in 2004 and he was 38; the second oldest winner was the 35-year-old winner of 2023.

