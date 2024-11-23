Quiz! Can You Name Every DP World Tour Rookie Of The Year?
This award was founded in 1960. How many of the recipients can you name in 15 minutes?
The Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year award is named after the English three-time Open Champion. A flamboyant character, he won The Open in 1934, 1937, and 1948. Between 1930 and 1952 he played in 13 Open Championships and only once finished outside the top 10, and that was when he came tied 13th.
In the first of his Open wins, at Royal St George’s, he went round in a then-record 65 in the second round, which brought about the Dunlop 65 ball. Aged 80, in 1987, he accepted a knighthood, but he died on December 22 before the award was officially announced in the 1980 New Year's Day Honours list.
Sir Henry had originally determined the winner of the Rookie of the Year. But now it is adjudicated by a panel comprising DP World Tour Executives and members of the DP World Tour’s Tournament Committee.
The award was first presented in 1960, and so predates the start of the tour in 1972, but the tour nevertheless counts the awards before 1972 as being Tour awards. Before the European Tour existed, the award was for the best rookie on the British PGA circuit. The first winner received £100, the equivalent of £3,040 in modern-day prices.
It was not until 1986 that someone other than an Englishman, Scot or Welshman won. That year a Spaniard won. The next time a non-Brit won was in 1991, when the winner came from Sweden, as did the next non-British winner, in 1996. This century has seen 13 different nationalities win the award.
If you enjoyed this quiz, try out some of other ones such as:
Can You Name Those Golfers Who Have Most DP World Tour Wins?
Can You Name The Top Ten On The DP World Career Money List?
Can You Name The Top Ten On The PGA Tour Money List?
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novel, Summer At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
-
-
Korn Ferry Tour Player Gives Emotional Interview After Q-School Victory
Marcelo Rozo, who was once beaten in a playoff by Scottie Scheffler, gave an emotional interview after he claimed a Second Stage victory by three shots
By Michael Weston Published
-
CME Group Boss Slams LPGA Tour Decision Not To Show Live Third Round Coverage Of Event
The third round of the LPGA Tour's final event of the season, the CME Group Tour Championship, will be shown on a tape delay - which has angered the CME Group CEO
By Michael Weston Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Golfers With The Most Ryder Cup Appearances?
Can you name the 20 golfers who have played in at least eight Ryder Cups?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Europe's Leading Points Scorers In The Ryder Cup?
Can you name the top 10 all-time points scorers for the USA's opponents?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Leading Points Scorers For USA In The Ryder Cup?
Can you name the top 10 all-time points scorers for the USA?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every PGA Tour Rookie Of The Year?
This award was founded in 1990. How many of the recipients can you name in 10 minutes?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Top Ten On The PGA Tour Money List?
Can you name those who have earned the most prize money on the PGA Tour during their career?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Top Ten On The DP World Tour Career Money List?
Can you name those who have earned the most prize money on the European Tour?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Golfers With The Most DP World Tour Wins?
Can you name all of the top 10?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Which Golfers Have The Most PGA Tour Wins?
Can you name those in the top 10 for PGA Tour wins?
By Roderick Easdale Published