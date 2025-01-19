New Women’s Golf Tour Debuts To Empower Women And Champion Sustainability

Women’s professional golf has reached another milestone with the launch of the Infinity Women’s Golf Tour (IWGT), an innovative initiative dedicated to empowering female athletes and elevating women’s golf on a global scale.

The tour aligns with the World For World Organization to champion the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and serve as a powerful call to action, emphasizing the critical need to accelerate and expand efforts to deliver sustainable development solutions worldwide.

Building on the planned success of the Women’s Empowerment World Golf Tour, IWGT is poised to launch an 11-event US-based season in 2026. Founded by seven-time LPGA champion Danielle Ammaccapane, IWGT’s mission is to elevate the sport, empower female athletes, and provide a premiere platform for both established and emerging players to compete in a non-traditional format with guaranteed contracts and all expenses included.

The tour will showcase a blend of individual and team competitions and immersive fan experiences, featuring multiple rounds of exhibition play, highlighting a roster of LPGA legends, prominent female professionals, and influential golf personalities from around the globe. In addition to Ammaccapane, confirmed LPGA icons include Cristie Kerr, Juli Inkster, Brandie Burton, Michelle McGann.

Cristie Kerr will compete on the IWGT Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

The inaugural Women’s Empowerment World Golf Tour/WFWO tees off in May 2025 and will run through November with six events scheduled for five continents. The tour will cultivate sustainable community engagement in host communities through outreach programs, youth golf clinics, curated pro/ams, evening festivities, and partnerships with local organizations.

In tribute to this meaningful collaboration and in support of the 17 UN SDG initiatives, the 18th hole at each event in 2025 will celebrate the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace, serving as a powerful symbol of unity and purpose. The Women’s Empowerment World Golf Tour (WE-WGT) was formed on the shared mission of the two collaborative partners to raise global awareness for the SDGs, specifically surrounding women’s rights, equality, and empowerment.

Ty Twine, Commissioner of the IWGT, Co-Chairman of the WE-WGT, and an avid supporter of women in sports and business, explains, “The Infinity Women’s Golf Tour is proud to partner with the World For World Organization to advance the critical mission of achieving true gender equality. We are committed to developing impactful ways to promote female golfers and better position them to use the global sports platform for societal change, and to empower women around the world.”





