Is It Better To Hit 75% Of Fairways Or Three-Putt Only Once Per Round? New Data Reveals All...
Using the latest data from Arccos, we explore which of these key areas could have the biggest impact on your scoring...
When speaking to other amateur golfers about the most important aspects of the game to focus their improvement efforts on, the responses are often conflicting. Some believe that finding the fairway with your tee shot is the crucial factor in lowering your handicap, while others believe tightening up your performance on and around the greens is the key to success.
Well, rather than spending anymore time hypothesising, I went straight to the data to settle the argument once and for all. Using the latest Arccos data, I explored whether it would be be better to hit 75% of fairways or three-putt just once per round, which threw up some interesting results...
Is It Better To Hit 75% Of Fairways Or Three-Putt Only Once Per Round?
The logical place to start here would be to separate the data for each aspect and understand its value in helping you to shoot better scores on the golf course. So, let's start with hitting fairways.
As you can see in the graphic below, the difference between the number of fairways hit by a scratch player and a 20-handicapper is just 10 percent. In fact, for every 5 shot difference in the handicap index, the average improves by just two or three percent, and the overall difference across the entire spectrum is around one fairway per round.
The PGA Tour average for fairways hit is just 54 percent, which would potentially indicate that hitting the fairway isn't necessarily a strong separating factor across the different ability levels.
Interested in discovering insights on your own game from Golf Monthly's data partner? Check out the Arccos website and use code: 'GolfMonthly' to save 15%
So, what is it that sets them apart? Let's take a look instead at the three-putt percentage stats.
As you can see in the graphic below, a scratch golfer makes around 1.3 three-putts per round as an average, compared to 4 three-putts for a 20-handicapper. That's a significant difference of 2.7 shots per round, if you assume a 2-putt is the baseline for all golfers.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
For every five shots on the handicap index, this figure increases by around 0.7 shots, which at face value would appear more detrimental to scoring than the differentiation between the number of fairways hit.
That becomes even more apparent when you factor in the distances that players are putting from. On average, a golfer with a 10-handicap or higher three-putts a third of the time when leaving a putt of longer than 30ft.
This value rises more quickly with higher handicap golfers, as might be expected, but that same sharp increase doesn't necessarily exist with the amount of fairways hit per round.
While there is only a ten percent difference between the number of fairways hit by a scratch golfer compared to a 20-handicapper, the difference in the number of three-putts from outside 30ft is more like 20 percent.
That would indicate that three-putting just once per round, which would be lower than the average for a scratch golfer, would have a more positive impact on your scoring than hitting 75 percent of fairways. So, next time you arrive early for your weekend comp, you might want to head to the putting green for a bit of lag putt practice.
Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
-
-
'We're Not Going To Change Anything' - Rahm And Hatton Remain Eligible For Ryder Cup Selection Says New DP World Tour Boss
New DP World Tour boss Guy Kinnings says Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton will remain eligible for Ryder Cup selection as long as they follow the current criteria already in place
By Paul Higham Published
-
Watch: Cameron Smith Followed Down 18 By Massive Crowd In Throwback Scenes At LIV Golf Adelaide
If anyone doubted The Australian's cult status Down Under, these pictures from LIV Golf Adelaide should clear it up...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Fascinating Data Reveals How To Get From A 5-Handicap To Scratch... And It Could Also Hold The Key To Improvement For All Amateur Golfers!
The latest Arccos data suggests how to get from a 5-handicap to scratch, but could the answer also point to progress for all golfers?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
How Many Strokes Do Amateur Golfers Lose Each Round Due To Wayward Shots? The Numbers Paint An Interesting Picture...
For most amateur golfers, penalty strokes and recovery shots are inevitable, but how many do they chalk up per round? The latest Arccos data reveals the damage...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
REVEALED... The Coaching Tip That Golf Stats Guru Edoardo Molinari Used To Improve Viktor Hovland's Approach Play
The new Chief Data Strategist and Lead Tour Ambassador at Arccos revealed a key piece of advice that helped Hovland to win like 'never before'
By Barry Plummer Published
-
'If You're Not Tracking Data On Your Own Game, You Are Losing An Edge'... Arccos Stats Guru Edoardo Molinari Reveals Why Amateurs MUST Analyse Their Performance On The Golf Course
The three-time DP World Tour winner and new Chief Data Strategist at Arccos believes all amateurs should embrace statistics on the golf course...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Is Hitting Fairways Overrated? According To The Data, Obsessing Over The Short Grass Could Be A Mistake...
Every golfer wants to hit the fairway with as many tee shots as possible, but is it really as important as we make it out to be?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Want To Save 5 Shots A Round? New Data Reveals The Key Differences Between 15- And 20-Handicappers
The difference between a 15- and 20-handicapper is much more nuanced than the obvious five shots...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
How To Break 80 In Golf - What The Stats Say
We take a look at some Arccos statistics for 8 handicappers to see what they do to regularly break 80...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Revealed... The Distance You Need To Hit The Golf Ball To Outdrive 99.7% Of Male Amateurs
We all want to be the longest driver in our weekend four-ball, but only a select few can hit the ball far enough to be considered the longest amateurs. Here's that data that proves it...
By Barry Plummer Published