'Spectacular' New Golf Facility Opening This Weekend Offering Glimpse Into Future Of The Sport

Golf fans will get an insight into the potential future of the sport this weekend when a new community-based golf and entertainment facility opens in Glasgow.

Golf It!, a brand new concept from The R&A, is set to make the sport more accessible and inclusive to golfers and non-golfers alike. The vast new indoor and outdoor attraction boasts a range of introductory golf formats including a pitch and putt, three adventure golf courses, community putting greens and a 52-bay double decker floodlit driving range.

There is also a nine-hole course that incorporates five sets of tees to encourage people at all levels of ability to play together - plus nature trails, bike hire and street food-style dining and drinks areas.

Russell Smith, general manager at Golf It!, said, “The aim at Golf It! has always been to make it as welcoming and affordable as possible. I believe we have achieved that with a facility that is a phenomenal experience for all of the family. It is crucial for us that ‘community’ is at the centre of everything we’re setting out to achieve at Golf It!.

“School children were asked to design the adventure golf holes. There's nothing like it anywhere else in the UK and it’s their vision of what golf should look like. We hope we’ve done their imagination justice.

“We can’t wait to show everyone how spectacular the venue looks. Golf It! is for those kids, their families and the whole community, who might not have thought of visiting a golf attraction.”

Golf It! has already won the backing of a range of delivery and community partners, which includes Glasgow City Council, Glasgow Life, Visit Scotland, National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Golf Foundation, Active Schools Network, GEO Foundation, AIG, Toptracer, Toro, Acushnet, Callaway, PMY Group, Range Servant, Your Golf Booking, Scottish Power Carryway, Golfway and Adidas.

Visitors will have access to a golf equipment library with easy access to hire equipment and free to use clubs on the driving range. The venue will also have padel tennis courts and provide free bike access on site working with St Paul’s Youth Forum, which is their community partner, to provide opportunities for young people across the East End of Glasgow.

The facility has repurposed the old Lethamhill golf course in Glasgow, a former council-run venue that transferred ownership to The R&A in August 2021. The new project aims to attract a fresh audience to the sport, challenging preconceptions about golf.

For more information head to www.golf-it.com