'Spectacular' New Golf Facility Opening This Weekend Offering Glimpse Into Future Of The Sport
The R&A hopes Golf It!, a brand new concept, will make the sport more inclusive when it opens on Saturday in Scotland
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Golf fans will get an insight into the potential future of the sport this weekend when a new community-based golf and entertainment facility opens in Glasgow.
Golf It!, a brand new concept from The R&A, is set to make the sport more accessible and inclusive to golfers and non-golfers alike. The vast new indoor and outdoor attraction boasts a range of introductory golf formats including a pitch and putt, three adventure golf courses, community putting greens and a 52-bay double decker floodlit driving range.
There is also a nine-hole course that incorporates five sets of tees to encourage people at all levels of ability to play together - plus nature trails, bike hire and street food-style dining and drinks areas.
Russell Smith, general manager at Golf It!, said, “The aim at Golf It! has always been to make it as welcoming and affordable as possible. I believe we have achieved that with a facility that is a phenomenal experience for all of the family. It is crucial for us that ‘community’ is at the centre of everything we’re setting out to achieve at Golf It!.
“School children were asked to design the adventure golf holes. There's nothing like it anywhere else in the UK and it’s their vision of what golf should look like. We hope we’ve done their imagination justice.
“We can’t wait to show everyone how spectacular the venue looks. Golf It! is for those kids, their families and the whole community, who might not have thought of visiting a golf attraction.”
Golf It! has already won the backing of a range of delivery and community partners, which includes Glasgow City Council, Glasgow Life, Visit Scotland, National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Golf Foundation, Active Schools Network, GEO Foundation, AIG, Toptracer, Toro, Acushnet, Callaway, PMY Group, Range Servant, Your Golf Booking, Scottish Power Carryway, Golfway and Adidas.
Visitors will have access to a golf equipment library with easy access to hire equipment and free to use clubs on the driving range. The venue will also have padel tennis courts and provide free bike access on site working with St Paul’s Youth Forum, which is their community partner, to provide opportunities for young people across the East End of Glasgow.
The facility has repurposed the old Lethamhill golf course in Glasgow, a former council-run venue that transferred ownership to The R&A in August 2021. The new project aims to attract a fresh audience to the sport, challenging preconceptions about golf.
For more information head to www.golf-it.com
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
-
Why Bubba Watson Told His RangeGoats LIV Teammates They Can 'Can Kick Me Out'
Watson has revealed he has urged his LIV teammates to replace him if he is not playing well enough
By James Nursey Published
-
Almost Half Of LIV Roster Lined Up For Asian Tour England Event
A total of 23 LIV Golf players have signed up to compete at Close House in England later this month
By James Nursey Published
-
Who Is Allisen Corpuz's Caddie?
Allisen Corpuz's caddie is a name well-known to golf fans as her bagman is called Jay Monahan
By James Nursey Published
-
Win $100 In Mastercard Rewards By Taking On PXG's GEN6 Driver Challenge
PXG are challenging golfers to see if they can out hit their newest driver model, the GEN6
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
'An Absolute Dream Come True' - Celine Boutier On Debut Major Glory
The French golfer triumphed in front of a home crowd to win her first Major championship
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
Royal County Down To Host 2024 Irish Open
The spectacular Northern Irish links is regarded as one of the best golf courses in the world
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
Bryan Bros In Thrilling Monday Qualifier Playoff - But Only One Advances
The Bryan Brothers have gone head to head in a bid to qualify for this weekend's Wyndham Championship
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
Stewart Cink Named As Final US Ryder Cup Vice Captain
The 2009 Open Champion is the final vice captain to be named in Zach Johnson's leadership group
By Ed Carruthers Published