I'm Loving Golf More Than Ever And I Have The World Handicap System To Thank

I remember the days when I used to stand on a tee and be asked the question: “What’s your handicap?” I’d pause awkwardly and consider how to frame my response, which was usually something along the lines of “I don’t have an official handicap, but I’ll play off 18.”

Even though I was almost always playing with friends, family or colleagues – I wasn’t able to enter competitions without an official handicap – I felt slightly uncomfortable producing a number I felt was right instead of one I knew was right.

It wasn’t my fault, of course – I stopped being a club member when I went off to university and it hasn’t been a viable option for me since then. So, in the days before the World Handicap System, my only choice was to make an educated guess if I wanted to have any sort of competitive game, whether with myself or others in my four-ball.

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But if I started well, it wasn’t long before the word ‘bandit’ inevitably appeared. It was almost always in jest, but it still used to rankle me somewhat; partially because I’d never purposefully cheat and partially because I had no recourse – I didn’t have an official handicap, so my retorts would always fall on deaf ears.

This was a dilemma every non-club golfer used to face before the introduction of the WHS in January 2020. Competitive golf doesn’t just take place in official club competitions; it happens during ‘casual’ rounds with friends or at charity, work or corporate golf days.

For any sort of competition to take place – whether a four-ball better-ball match for bragging rights or a singles competition with money on the line – handicaps are required.

Before 2020, you either had to produce an unofficial number – some people’s best guesses were more accurate than others – not have any in-game matches or not compete for the prizes, none of which felt ideal.

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Now, even though I’m not a golf club member, I can stand on the 1st tee and proudly bellow my official handicap index and course handicap. If people want to find fault in that – as some absolutely do – then that’s on them, not me.