I Shot One Of My Best Rounds Of 2026... But The Response From Fellow Members Baffled And Annoyed Me

It's fair to say the World Handicap System hasn't been welcomed with open arms in all quarters.

Many people, including myself, have complained that if your winning score doesn't start with a 4 in Stableford or a 6 in a medal, there's no chance you're getting near to the winning mark.

However, is it the World Handicap System's fault that this has happened? Or is it actually more down to individuals and their manipulation of the system?

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Well, after playing in, and shooting my handicap in, the monthly medal at my home club recently, I was left slightly annoyed – but not because of the winning scores, or indeed my round.

(Image credit: Tom Lewis)

For context, the winning score was a net 65, which equates to six-under. I produced a net 71, which, although it didn't put me near the overall prize, did put me near the top of the Division One table.

Because I haven't been playing much golf, I was very pleased with my round, especially as what little of the game I have been playing has been complete and utter rubbish.

Many said 'how are you getting cut for shooting a level-handicap round'? Well, it's because my game has been that bad that a gross 76 for a net 71 is now one of my counting rounds, meaning my handicap dropped.

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Anyway, I digress: an actual good round occurred, which was rather lovely... but not according to some members. Instead of saying well done, some instantly went for the angle of "that's you getting cut," with some even saying "your handicap will be down for the club championship now."

Sorry, what? My handicap will be down for the club champs? For starters, our club championship takes place in June, five weeks after the completion of the medal.

Also, what's so bad about getting cut for it? Since when did reducing your handicap have such negative connotations?

Why Is Getting Cut A Bad Thing?

To me, it's utterly baffling. Yes, the club championship is the most prestigious event at the golf club, but to openly speak about getting cut before it, as if it's a bad thing, is just stupidity.

One of the most worrying aspects is that those who came out with these statements were all in the handicap category of 16+. Okay, this is still not a bad handicap, but surely you're wanting to improve and get lower than that?

I'm not turning this into an article where the low handicapper bashes the higher handicappers... but a cut is a good thing; the whole point of our game is to get down to the lowest number possible.

Now, though, it seems that people don't want that. Instead of being handicap obsessed in terms of improvement, they're handicap obsessed in that they want the most amount of shots possible before the big tournaments.

Is handicap manipulation becoming a problem in golf? (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

It's just wrong. Instead of congratulating good rounds, it's now "well you've shot five-under your handicap, that'll be a nice chop... good luck winning any more tournaments."

I've long been a critic of the new WHS system, but maybe it's not solely the problem; perhaps it's the people who use it and manipulate it who should be looked at.

We all want to win tournaments, but now the floodgates have opened for people to know what they need to shoot to go up and down handicap-wise, especially in terms of the former, meaning they can time their run perfectly for the big events.

'Oh, I've got two counting cards coming off over my next two rounds – looks like I know what I'm doing before the club championship'.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

I've written about how I preferred golf pre-Covid and this is a prime example.

If you shot 40 points, or a net 68, pre-Covid, you had a good chance of winning, or at least being in contention. Now, good luck.

The game may be as popular as ever, but just like certain aspects of life outside golf, it seems some people's mentalities have shifted and a more selfish blanket has fallen upon them.

I hate the word... but handicap manipulation is cheating, end of!