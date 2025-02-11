'If Golf Truly Wants To Be Inclusive, We Don’t Just Need Diverse Faces In Ads, We Need Boots On The Ground Actively Educating Families On Where And How They Can Start Playing'
Coach Shayain has experienced first-hand the barriers that minority golfers face, but the sport is ready for a shift and she's helping to lead the way
LPGA golf instructor, YouTuber, businesswoman, entrepreneur - Coach Shayain is a young woman making a big mark in golf. As a minority golfer, born in Pakistan into a family who immigrated to Canada when she was a child, she experienced, first-hand, the barriers that were in place as a young female player with a different skin colour, trying to learn the game in her teens.
Family financial constraints meant that the only sports she was exposed to were the free ones played at school. With good sporting genes (her grandfather was the wicket keeper for the Pakistan cricket team) and amazing hand-eye-ball coordination skills, she flourished in several, including volleyball, but an injury forced her to step back from the sport and led her to golf.
A chance outing to watch her brother hitting balls at a driving range introduced her to coach TJ. She put a golf club in her hands and instantly saw her potential. “Golf had never even crossed my radar as a kid, so at first I felt completely out of place. Golf wasn’t a sport I saw people like me playing. The sport seemed expensive, exclusive, and totally out of reach.”
Shayain describes her time spent at the range as done in ‘secret’ because she felt too embarrassed to tell the kids at school that she played. Nevertheless she fell in love with the challenge of golf. “Every round, every swing, every putt is an opportunity to improve. It teaches resilience. The game humbles you, but it also builds you up.”
Coach TJ convinced Shayain’s parents that golf was her opportunity to open the door to a good education. A golf scholarship would give her the chance to attend a university they wouldn’t have otherwise been able to afford - it was the route to virtually a free education.
Changing Sports
“I ended up at a college in Florida on a golf scholarship, but within a week of being there, a tennis coach spotted me playing a casual game of tennis and told me he had one space free on his team and poached me, so I switched sports.”
After four years Shayain graduated with a sports management degree and started forging a successful career, working for teams like Arsenal and Orlando Magic. It was in the business world that she was reintroduced to golf.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“I was never invited to play in corporate days, I always had to orchestrate the invites, because I knew the owners. Most of them were surprised when they saw me hit a ball and then wanted me on their team. It was an opportunity to further my career as I stood out.”
On A Mission
In 2017 Shayain moved back to Vancouver and reconnected with her old coach TJ who invited her to help take some of the junior classes at her academy on weekends.
“I was still very much a career-driven businesswoman at that time, I didn’t really see golf coaching as an income, but I loved teaching the kids. The parents saw what a great job I was doing and started asking me to give their kids private lessons, so I ended up doing my LPGA coaching certification.”
Once qualified, coach Shayain was keen to make her unique mark on the game by having her own coaching set-up, so she approached every local driving range, country club and coach asking to rent a bay. “They all turned me away. The industry wasn’t ready for someone like me. They saw me as a threat.”
But Don Grant at Mylora, a small executive golf course in Vancouver, gave her a chance. He had been taught to play golf by his mum and knew the positive influence that female coaches could have on youngsters. He also saw a real gap in the market for introducing women into golf and let Shayain have free reign of the club.
It wasn’t long before she was running group clinics for mums and kids, women’s golf days, events and much more. Working with the Women Minority Group (First Nations Girls) and Adaptive Golfers, amongst many others.
“Right from the start I wanted to appeal to a different audience,” she insists, “particularly beginners, women, and minority communities who don’t always see themselves represented in the sport.” Don convinced a local paper to run a piece about Shayain’s coaching sessions. Her phone went crazy.
“Almost overnight I had all these non-traditional golfers coming to me for lessons. Women whose kids had grown up and now had time on their hands. Younger mums with kids in school and free time during the day. They didn’t feel overwhelmed learning from me because I was a young woman myself.”
Delivering Progress
Shayain realised that for her new pupils to progress they needed to do some simple “at-home” practice, so she came up with the idea of filming videos at home using simple household items like holding a kitchen spatula or a hairbrush for these beginners without clubs yet, to rehearse their grip, posture and swing. She posted these tutorials on YouTube for her pupils to watch between lessons, not realising that a wider audience would see them and she would become a huge hit. Within a year she had over 1,000 subscribers and has since become a reputed golf YouTube content creator with over 30,000 subscribers.
“I’m on a mission to help golf feel less intimidating and elitist,” she enthuses. Shayain’s older brother, who studied communications, is her cameraman and she enjoys being in front of the camera, a natural to the spotlight.
“More than anything, I really want to inspire people who would otherwise have never taken up golf to pick up a club. The biggest barrier to golf is a lack of information and access. Families need to know that programs like Youth on Course let kids play for $5, and that First Tee & Girls Golf offer affordable lessons for young players. Once people see a pathway into the game, golf starts to feel like a sport for everyone.”
Challenging Discrimination
This was certainly something that Shayain did not feel herself, learning the game as a teenager. She struggled to see golf as a sport for all, and certainly never imagined that she could have a career in the game she loved. “Most immigrant parents want their kids to be educated to become a lawyer, a doctor, a dentist. I was fortunate to have liberal parents who encouraged me to pursue my passion for golf.”
In her YouTube series she highlights courses offering great value, rating them across five key categories - price, food, customer service, course conditions, and pace of play. “You’d be surprised at how many top-tier courses are budget-friendly,” she insists.
Shayain believes that the issue isn’t just the affordability of playing golf, it’s education and outreach. Although programs exist, they’re not reaching the communities that need them the most. “That’s the disconnect,” she explains. “If golf truly wants to be inclusive, we don’t just need diverse faces in ads, we need boots on the ground actively educating families on where and how they can start playing.”
Although things have definitely improved in the last decade, there is clearly still a disconnect between diversity and leadership. “Golf has made great strides in representation on the course, but if you look at the boardrooms, decision-makers and media figures in golf, it’s still very homogenous.”
Shayain has experienced discrimination by her male counterparts on numerous occasions while attending functions, board room meetings and events. "I have been asked many times by guests, "What are you doing here?", or "Who invited you?" One gentleman even asked if I was a nanny, he thought I was in the wrong room. It was so offensive. I was made to feel like I don’t belong. Sadly discrimination in golf is still rife”
To achieve true inclusivity, Shayain says we need diverse voices at every level of the industry, not just as players, but as coaches, tournament directors, content creators, and decision-makers. She also believes that for real change to happen, it must be at grass roots level.
“We need more golf courses actively welcoming beginners instead of making them feel like they don’t belong. The stereotype of golf being elitist is still very real, and honestly, golf has done a great job of reinforcing that image. But the game has an incredible opportunity to grow. It won’t happen by accident. It will take real effort to make the sport feel welcoming to all.”
By offering free coaching, fund-raising and hosting charity days Shayain is certainly doing her part. “If I can inspire one kid, one woman, one beginner to pick up a club without fear, then I’ve done my job. The more we open the door, the more people will walk through it. Golf is ready for a shift. And I’m here to help lead the way.”
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy. Over the years she has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world, ranking Sea Island, Georgia, USA, among her favourite golf resorts. Carly's aptly-named son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future. Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Phil Mickelson Makes LIV Golf League Return After Injury
Mickelson had missed the season opener in Riyadh due to a shoulder injury, but was spotted on the course in Adelaide as he makes his return to LIV Golf
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Is Fighting Increasing On Golf Courses... Or Is Social Media Skewing The Reality?
We look at whether there has been a rise in on-course altercations between golfers, or whether it is a trick of social media and viral videos...
By Mark Townsend Published
-
7 Things That Irritate Women Golfers... And It's Not Men!
Golf can be a frustrating game, but beyond the challenges of hitting a ball, there are plenty of other things that get under golfers’ skin
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
'I’m Still Practicing, Maybe Not Spending As Many Long Days On The Course, But Every Time I Tee It Up, I Still Want That Feeling Of Competing To Win' – Why Lexi Thompson Isn’t Walking Away From Golf Just Yet
We caught up with fan favourite Lexi Thompson to discuss golf, love, and life beyond the LPGA
By Alison Root Published
-
Who Are The New Brand Ambassadors For LPGA*USGA Girls Golf?
Meet the LPGA ambassadors who have been selected for their unique qualities to empower, enrich, engage, exercise and energize
By Alison Root Published
-
The Equipment Every Female Golfer Needs... But Often Overlooks
Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins explains why many golfers are missing out on equipment that will add enjoyment and improve their game
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
The 7 Golf Brands And Products That Impressed Me At The PGA Show
With almost 400 exhibitors at the PGA Show, our women's editor selects some brands and products to look out for in 2025
By Alison Root Published
-
'Some Golfers Are Labelled As Odd If They Practice Too Much' – Why?
PGA Professional Emma Booth on why women in particular are deemed unusual if they spend time practicing
By Emma Booth Published
-
'I’ve Finally Fixed The Move That Was Killing My Golf Swing'
Single figure golfer Jess Ratcliffe shares the challenge she took on to fix an ingrained swing fault
By Jess Ratcliffe Published
-
7 Personality Traits That Make A Great Club Captain
Being asked to captain a golf club is an honour, but it comes with responsibility. There are seven personality traits we think the best club captains possess
By Carly Cummins Published