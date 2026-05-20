'Why Do Some Clubs Persist In Running Competitions From The Back Tees, Precluding Lesser Mortals From Taking Part?'

The World Handicap System has its critics. I have been one of them and have written a number of articles on things I don’t like about it. I’m not going to reiterate them here…

Suffice to say – handicap manipulation via general play scores, ineffective PCC, lack of buffer zone, too much uncertainty/variance, no chance for low handicappers in most competition… Sorry, I can’t stop myself.

Anyway, on a more positive note – the WHS is supposed to grow the game and provide encouragement to those starting out. The system is supposed to allow golfers of all ages, gender and ability to compete on a level playing field.

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This should work, because WHS facilitates competition from different tee boxes.

A differing course handicap from different tee boxes is designed to equalise the number of strokes given no matter what length you play a course at.

In simple terms – Those playing from tees delivering a shorter course will receive fewer shots than if they were to play from tees further back.

The system “should” deliver parity across a field no matter what tees are used.

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That means that players of all different abilities should be able to participate in the same competition, playing off different sets of tees.

Many clubs have embraced this opportunity and host multi-tee competitions on a regular basis.

But we’re aware that there are also many clubs who do not offer multi-tee competitions. I know that my home club currently does not in the men’s section – we all play off the whites in almost every comp, although I think some senior events are played off the shorter yellows.

Does it matter what tees you play off? (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

We recently received an email from a reader on the subject:

“Since the introduction of the WHS every Golfer... All ages, genders, ability (physical and mental) can access a handicap for any tee box.

"This is an ideal scenario to encourage anyone to take up the game and be able to compete on a level playing field in competitions.

"Why is it then that some golf clubs persist in running a number of competitions from far back tees, which precludes lesser mortals from taking part?

"I could go on at length about this situation and have done so with my own club.

"The response is that it is too complicated to have people competing from different tees.

"This is nonsense. There are robust computer systems available to work out results.

"One response to me was that there would be possible wrong inputting of scores by players due to competition confusion.

"My response to that is that every golfer is responsible for his or her own actions both on and off the course. Failure to sign in correctly for a specific tee and subsequently input correctly, is the golfer’s responsibility.

"WHS allows for play from any tee. Move back... gain a few shots; move forward… lose a few shots.

"Why then not allow multi-tee mixed competitions to further the all-inclusive format of golf that many people would like to see?

I"t would encourage new players and help retain older and lesser mortals who cannot compete fairly with big hitting and frequently much younger players.”

Do you agree with Tom? Please let us know in the comment box below.

I certainly think we could have more multi-tee competitions under WHS. There are so many drawbacks with the system, it seems a shame not to make use of one of its better points.

At another club I’m a member of, our monthly medal is off multiple tees and you can choose which to play from.

The final results always seem fair and those who elect to play from the forward pegs certainly don’t run away with it. The reduction in their playing handicap has the desired effect of levelling the playing field.

If the WHS is about being inclusive, then we should be using it with that in mind and playing more multi-tee competitions.