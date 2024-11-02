Start Flushing Your Fairway Woods With 3 Super Simple Tips From PGA Pro Peter Finch

The ability to consistently hit fairway woods well is something that often sets amateur golfers apart, but you don't have to be left behind just because you aren't confident with these clubs in your hand.

Utilising your woods can help you to bridge the gap between your driver and irons, and often provides a great option on par-5 and long par-4 holes.

As one of the leading coaches in the sport, Peter Finch has helped a huge number of golfers to improve their game, and in this article he shares three simple tips to assist you in flushing your fairway woods more consistently...

Start Flushing Your Fairway Woods With 3 Super Simple Tips

1. Addressing Misconceptions

The biggest problem many people have is the thought process that, because it’s a wood, it has to be helped up in the air. But even though it has a low loft, it’s still enough to get the ball up, even if you hit it with a slightly descending strike.

If you’re topping your fairway woods it’s most likely that, as you’re coming through impact, your body is backing up and away from the target with the clubhead overtaking the hands. This means the club is ascending through impact and that’s why you’re catching the top of the ball and not hitting it flush.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

2. Imagine The Circle

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To remedy this, think of an imaginary circle that the club takes around the body. It’s not a circle as it moves into different shapes but, for our purposes here, picture a circle.

The bottom of the circle is right in line with your sternum. As you move through the ball, keep your sternum over the ball. If your sternum stays on top of the ball, you cannot move back and away from it.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

3. Control The Low Point

As you move through impact you want a fairway wood to be hitting the ball then just bruising the turf – just a little caress as it goes through. You don’t want a big, deep divot even though you can still hit successful shots like that.

To achieve this, your need to control the low point. Set up to a tee-peg just inside your left heel and take half a swing back. As you move through, you want the feeling of just clipping that tee. It’s only a little bit out of the ground so you just want to clip it.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Is A Fairway Wood And A 3-Wood The Same Thing?

GM says:

The simple answer is yes! There are many different types of fairway wood, and a 3-wood is one example. The loft on the club will differ depending on which fairway woods you use or have in your bag, and the level of forgiveness offered can also fluctuate.

Having the right woods in your bag can make a huge difference to your score, so invest some time finding the best fairway woods for you.