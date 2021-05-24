We discuss Mickelson's amazing win as well as all the big talking points from Kiawah Island

Podcast: PGA Championship Recap – Mickelson Makes History

Did that actually happen!? Tom and Elliott look back on truly excellent PGA Championship where 50-year-old Phil Mickelson became the oldest Major winner in history!

We look back on all the big talking points from the week at Kiawah Island and then look ahead to this week’s tour golf. Enjoy!

Listen below:

The Clubhouse Podcast is brought to you by Titleist, the #1 Driver at the PGA Championship – with over 50 players putting one in play at Kiawah Island last week.

For more information on the new TSi drivers head to Titleist.co.uk.

Not only was the brand trusted by more players in the Golf Ball category, with 69 percent of the field putting the Pro V1 or Pro V1x in play at Kiawah Island, it was also the number one choice in the Driver, Hybrid, Utility Iron, Iron and Wedge equipment categories.

Interestingly, the Titleist TSi3 Driver alone was in the bag of the same number of players as the nearest competitor’s total driver count, further proving the trust the world’s best place in TSi.

There was also success for golf ball loyalist Louis Oosthuizen, who trusted the Pro V1 golf ball to tie for second place, alongside the 2018 and 2019 PGA Champion, who had the Pro V1x in play.

To find out more about Titleist’s fantastic product line-up in 2021 head to Titleist.co.uk.