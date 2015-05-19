This week, DownThe18th tallk all things Rory McIlroy as they reflect on his latest supreme victory in the golf betting blog

Golf Betting Blog: Roring Away With It

It's not the first and it won't be the last time we open up a piece talking about Rory McIlroy's magnificence.

He's slowly but surely getting into that 'Tiger' mould where a bad week is a top 10 and a good week is an annihilation of the field.

At Quail Hollow, it was the latter. Remember that time Rory came to Wentworth last year ranked outside the top 10? No, me neither.

The Northern Irishman opened up in the betting at 10/3 and never really budged from that until we all went on 59 watch Saturday evening.

A popular bet pre-tournament with many was a 33/1 double of Sergio, on home soil in Spain, with Rory. Sadly, as it seems we say so often, Garcia didn't quite get it done.

Cool story of the week goes to Patrick Rodgers (300/1) who this time last year was preparing for the NCAA Championships.

Now 22, he was teeing it up on Sunday at the Wells Fargo with a genuine chance of a big money finish. He finished in a tie for second. That'll work. And get this, his Sunday 2-ball featured himself and Justin Thomas who just so happens to be his room mate in that part of the world.

Phil Mickelson (20/1), our number 1 pick for the week, made it a weekend worth watching raking back in our stake and a bit extra with a T5 finish.

Quail Hollow resident Webb Simpson (66/1), Gary Woodland (55/1) and Robert Streb (150/1) rounded out the top 6. Once again thanking Paddy Power for that extra place.

If America was unsurprising then the Spanish Open was right at the other end of the scale. James Morrison (225/1) absolutely bossed it in Barcelona, cruising to a 3-shot victory.

But our faith in betting was restored on reflection – he ranked in the top 10 for driving and putting in his T18 over in Shanghai on his last appearance so was a more than pickable option entering the week. It just shows, do your research and you never know.

Keegan Bradley conquering-Miguel Angel Jimenez (50/1) gave the local support exactly what they wanted.

A 2nd place, hole-in-one, 158 yard hole-out and plenty of cuban cigars along the way. He makes it into our Wentworth selections this week.

Francesco Molinari (35/1), David Howell (33/1) and the very aptly named Edouard Espana (400/1) rounded out the top 5. Yes, you did see that right, 400/1.

It's the BMW PGA this week if you didn't know, so head over to https://downthe18th.wordpress.com for our latest preview and picks. We're excited, are you?

Golf Monthly European Tour: £-78.12 PGA Tour: £33.75 Total: £-44.37

DownThe18th European Tour: £-68.70 PGA Tour: £-15.94 Total: £-84.64 Golf Monthly leads by: £40.27