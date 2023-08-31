Are Greenkeepers The Most Underappreciated People In Our Sport?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We look back upon the likes of Old Tom Morris reverentially whenever the Open Championship comes around at The Old Course or Muirfield, the pundits quick to remark on the legacy of his work in the development of the professional game, his influence in spreading the golfing gospel, laying out the original course at many of our hallowed and treasured links and most importantly one of the first ‘keepers of the green’, a pioneering agronomist.

The spotlight shifts to the player that lifts the Claret Jug on the Sunday every year in July as the Champion Golfer of the year is given their moniker, however for a brief moment on Sunday 23rd July at Royal Liverpool, chairman of the R&A’s tournament committee - David Meacher - gave special thanks to James Bledge, saying ‘the presentation of the links has been extraordinary’.

It was testament to the hard work of his team and many volunteers up and down the country who poured in countless hours to deliver a canvas befitting of golf's greatest spectacle.

Recently, Cookie Jar Golf released their latest film, ‘Preparing for an Open Championship’, a project which was originally suggested by James Bledge as a way of celebrating the hard work of not just his team, but that of all greenkeepers who wake up at the most antisocial hours week after week to create magical playing surfaces, whilst showcasing the attention to detail, the craft and expertise as well as the career opportunities within the wider greenkeeping industry.

It leads us to questioning whether greenkeepers are in fact the most underappreciated people in our sport? Golf is unique in that it is the only sport with such radically different playing arenas, and courses are always facing adversity in some form or another.

Mother nature dictates so many of the challenges that face course managers around the world.

Deluges of rain in the late British summer, harsh winters and short days with frozen greens, droughts, leatherjacket infestations, broken equipment and the inevitable challenges of recruitment and retaining talent.

But it is the golfers own expectations that can be the biggest problem for greenkeepers. They cloud our own judgment with our scoring on a monthly medal, they are often the reason we still place a wager on Rory at the start of every Major championship and with golf courses our expectations are often our own worst enemy.

While we may watch The AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath with the vibrant purple heather and heavy contrasting colours, or The Open at Hoylake in awe of the courses and the spectacle they provide on TV, we are far too quick to criticise the condition of our own course when it comes to the weekends.

Walton Heath (Image credit: Cookie Jar Golf)

The 35 minute documentary by Cookie Jar brings a refreshingly different look at the greenkeeping industry. It showcases a human side to the thousands of turf managers out there who manage a life with partners, children, antisocial alarms and brutal weather, who at our home clubs are often shouldering criticism from others less informed.

The most poignant moment in the 30 minute episode is perhaps during the end credits when we look back at the impact in just a matter of weeks since Brian Harman eclipsed the field at Hoylake to collect his first Major championship win, to see how the careers of those volunteers who took annual leave from busy jobs at Hayling Island or Kings Lynn to volunteer and support the team during The Open week have taken another step forward.

The likes of Graeme Roberts, John Mcloughlin, Ben Williams and Gregory Compton each taking a week away from normal duties to help out their industry friends.

James Bledge (Image credit: Cookie Jar Golf)

Some might know that ‘Bledge’ (as he is often referred to) has his own podcast - Golf Badgers - an industry show where he can heard talking about the lead up to the open. The intricate techniques used to protect the course from the extreme weather conditions, the Bunkabins he installed to keep the team together and save precious time on site and how volunteering at tournaments is a great way of developing careers.

They enable greenkeepers from all over the world to continue to build networks and forge new friendships. Crucially though it gives greenkeepers first hand exposure to these master craftsmen, often inspiring the younger cohort.

Greenkeepers are a brotherhood united by camaraderie, each with a level of respect for one another, and all willing to support however they can.

The 13th September is national ‘Thank a greenkeeper day’. A well timed moment to remind us that without our greenkeepers there simply is no golf. It comes right after August where many courses have undergone significant work to their greens, aerating them, seeding and hollow tinning them to protect against long term issues.

Ironically, August is therefore a month where complaints about greens seem to be at their highest. These professional turf managers go through the perennial cycle of seeking to educate members and committees about why such practices are essential, often without much of it sinking in.

It takes a lot to be a greenkeeper, so make the time to thank a greenkeeper more often than just on the 13th September. Whether they are at our most prestigious and top ranked courses or work at the local municipal, they all have a sense of pride in their work.

That pride is infectious and the standout highlight of the film is most certainly when James’ son Fletcher is interviewing members of the crowd brimming with pride about the work his dad does.

Without spoiling the end of the film too much, Fletcher has since taken up golf!

Perhaps the next time you’re disappointed in the amount of sand in the greenside bunker or looking for an excuse when your putt finishes a few inches short of the cup, you’ll find something other than the greenkeepers to blame.