7 Unexpected Benefits Of Getting New Golf Clubs

The main reason for buying new golf clubs is not because we can show off in front of our playing partners (although that can be satisfying) – it’s because we want to play better golf. We want all those performance benefits that the equipment manufacturers promise us.

Although the best golf drivers or the best golf irons won’t make us swing the club like a Tour professional, in the long term they can help us to shoot lower scores and get our handicap moving in the right direction.

The biggest reason why we buy new golf clubs, of course, is because we want to get the most out of modern technology; the latest materials and manufacturing processes can deliver extra distance, more forgiveness, better control, greater feel, and more feedback.

However, the benefits of buying new golf clubs don’t stop there. Here are a few additional benefits that can come with an equipment upgrade – ones that you might not have thought about.

1. INCREASED CONFIDENCE

You could call it more confidence, or simply peace of mind. In other words, when you have a new set of clubs – hopefully ones that you have been custom fitted for – you’ll know they’re right for your golf game every time you stand over the ball.

This can only help with your confidence. You're obviously still going to hit poor shots, but clearing any doubts in your mind that your clubs might be the wrong spec, for example, will be a big help as you look to improve.

2. A FREE LESSON

We’ll never stop banging on about the benefits of getting custom fitted for golf clubs. One of the biggest benefits of getting new clubs when you go the custom fit route is that you effectively get a free lesson.

You should absorb as much information as possible when you go for a custom fitting and spend time with a PGA professional/custom fitter; they’re not just swapping shafts in and out and changing heads – these experts will be explaining the reasons for your shot shape, or the reason why you’re lacking distance, for example.

So, at the same time as getting a new sticks, you’re also receiving a free lesson – something you should look to take full advantage of. If you know what questions to ask during a custom fitting, you’ll get a lot more out of the session, too.

3. MORE ENTHUSIASM (FOR PRACTICE)

If a new set of golf clubs doesn’t make you want to hit the practice range, nothing will! Whether it’s a new driver, a set of fairway woods, shiny new irons, new wedges or a putter, nothing makes you want to hit balls and practice quite like new gear – and we all know what practice makes.

4. BETTER Distance GAPPING

As well as those benefits mentioned above – the extra forgiveness, distance, workability – new clubs are going to get rid of any gaps you have in the bag.

Again, a custom fitting is the best way to ensure that the 14 clubs that you have in your golf bag are all fulfilling a certain job. Often with an old set, or a mixed line-up that you’ve added to at various times, you’ll have two clubs that give you the exact same distance – and that’s a waste. With a new set of clubs you can start from scratch with nice, even loft gapping for better distance control.

5. MORE OPTIONS

The other advantage of having a custom fitting is that you can give yourself more options. At the top end of the bag, for example, you might benefit from a new fairway wood or hybrid, therefore giving you more of a chance on long par 4s. Certain clubs might also give you a better option off the tee, so you’re not constantly relying on your driver.

Then, at the bottom end of your bag, getting fitted for new wedges can help you to play shots that you didn’t know you were capable of. For example, you might have old chunky wedges that don’t offer any kind of versatility. Worse, you might only be playing with one wedge, when, really, you should be carrying two or three.

6. Fresh GRIP(S)

It’s safe to say a lot of club golfers go years before changing their grips. In fact, you probably know someone who never does, despite the fact they are cracked and shiny.

It’s amazing how much difference the best golf grips can make. If you get custom fitted, you’ll also get to try lots of different options, which is not something a lot of golfers don't think about. For example, if you have a tendency to hook the ball, you might find having a slightly thicker grip will help.

7. FEAR FACTOR

This might be a bit of a stretch, but new golf clubs might actually help you to win your next match. Bear with us on this one…

Picture the scene. You turn up for a match with your old set of Maxflis (which were lovely back in 1999); they’re chipped, dirty and looking their 25 years of age.

How does your opponent feel when he or she looks over at your bag? Mentally, they’re already 1up. Give your game a boost and strike a bit of fear into the opposition by at least trying to look the part with the latest gear. They'll think you mean business, and the extra performance increases the likelihood of shaking hands victorious.