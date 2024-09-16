6 Key Takeaways From My Solheim Cup Experience
Our Women's Editor Alison Root reflects on the 2024 Solheim Cup
The dust has now settled on what was another exciting and memorable Solheim Cup. From Barack Obama making an appearance to support the American team through to the climax of the final day singles, here are my key takeaways from a match that delivered on many counts.
1st Tee Atmosphere
The 1st tee experience is always the biggest highlight for me. There is nothing else like it in golf. We’re so used to watching these golfers play as individuals, so to watch them step out on the 1st tee with music blaring, players and captains dancing and fans cheering, is brilliant. If you ever get the opportunity to attend a Solheim Cup, it’s worth it just to experience this atmosphere. Over the years, the consistent flow of music has definitely got louder. Superfans used to create individual chants for players, but now you wouldn’t hear these over the music.
Golf Course
The layout of the course at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club along Lake Manassas is absolutely stunning and it created the drama to make matches every bit exciting. In particular, those do or die holes and shots across water. That’s exactly what golf fans want from a Solheim Cup and match play situations, and this course delivered in abundance. In front of huge and noisy crowds, the way these players have the ability to focus and take shots under such enormous pressure, is incredible.
The Crowds
Fans were there in their 1000s and as you would expect, mainly supporting the US team. Wow, it was hard to drown out the US chants with any European shout-outs, but I must say that on the whole, fans were very respectful of each other's team allegiance. On the first day, their biggest complaint was about the lack of shuttle services to and from the golf course, which I experienced as well, missing the first two matches. It was widely reported and then remedied, but I hope future Solheim Cup venues will learn from the fiasco.
Charley Hull
My previous Solheim Cup experience in the US was at Colorado Golf Club in 2013. This was Charley Hull’s debut match, when she famously beat Paula Creamer in the singles and then proceeded to ask her to autograph a ball for a friend at home. Of course, players on both sides deserve credit, but for me, to have followed Hull's journey and then watch her storm out of the blocks in the Sunday singles and demolish World No1 Nelly Korda 6&5 shows what she’s made of and it will be a result that will last in my memory bank.
Merchandise Shop
I was really impressed by the shop as there was so much branded Solheim Cup merchandise to choose from, and also from a variety of brands, such as Lululemon, Under Armour and Ahead, so suiting different tastes and budgets. This is something I’ve felt is lacking at events such as the AIG Women’s Open where choice is limited. There were loads of accessories as well, from caps, sunglasses, to towels and ball markers. My favourite was an oversized golf ball, which is a helluva stress ball!
Closing Ceremony
I must admit, I was disappointed not to see both teams on the stage. Seats were held exclusively for the winning American team, while the European team and their caddies were seated to one side in front of the stage. In a post-tournament press conference, European Captain Suzann Pettersen was asked about the arrangement, and apparently it was no different to when Europe won at Finca Cortesin in 2023. Fair enough, probably a case of tit-for-tat, which is a shame. Whether a team wins or loses, after three days of intense match play competition, it would be far nicer to acknowledge both teams alongside each other.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
