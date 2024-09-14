‘Extremely Disappointing’ - LPGA Boss Reveals What Caused Solheim Cup Transport Fiasco

LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan has addressed the media after many fans missed the start of the Solheim Cup on Friday due to a transport issue.

Thousands of fans were reportedly left stranded at the parking lot at the Jiffy Lube Live amphitheater, with shuttle buses scheduled to transport spectators to Robert Trent Jones Golf Club five miles away experiencing long delays.

It caused many to miss the start of the event, with seats at the first tee only a third full on Friday morning due to the delays, according to reports.

Some even left completely, despite paying $30 for parking, while there were also complaints about locked porta potties at the parking lot and a lack of services for fans with disabilities.

The LPGA apologized yesterday and announced that it would make “significant changes” to the transport system going forward, while also offering fans affected by the delays two complementary one-day tickets to the Solheim Cup.

However, many fans remain furious about the debacle, with some demanding their money back, while the LPGA was also criticized for poor communication to fans.

Speaking to media on Saturday morning, Marcoux Samaan said the fiasco was “extremely disappointing” and admitted that the LPGA’s transport system “wasn't sufficient or efficient”.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We've been working really hard to bring in more fans to the sport, bring in more fans to the LPGA,” she said when asked about the negative headlines at a time when the women's game is desperate for positive exposure.

“We've worked very hard to do that and to market this event, which is a marquee event, so yeah, it was extremely disappointing that we had any fan that didn't have the perfect experience that we expect.

“I think the fans when they got here, they had a great time. Yes, it was disappointing. We're not happy with what happened. I don't think it's going to be long-term damages to us. We have to make sure our fans know how much we care about them and how much we whiffed.”

LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marcoux Samaan pointed to a lack of buses, higher traffic and not enough manpower as reasons for the transport issues.

“I think we diagnosed the situation. It wasn't terribly difficult to diagnose. I think most importantly, there weren't enough buses, and the staggering of the buses, we had additional buses coming on throughout the course of the morning, but they weren't at the right time.

“There was more traffic than we anticipated, than our team anticipated in the morning, given rush hour, the staging and the loading out there was not efficient. It wasn't sufficient or efficient.

“We just didn't have enough manpower out there to, first of all, load the fans but also to handle the questions and the comments as they were coming through.

“With all of those things compounded, the bathrooms were a mess and those weren't being handled as time went on.

“That's really what the fundamental issue was. Obviously the first tee experience was not what we had hoped. I think there were more fans waiting at the staging area at Jiffy Lube Live.

“I think the energy was still great, and the players, their energy was fantastic, but it certainly was not what we anticipated, and we recognize that.”

Here’s the letter fans were sent from LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. pic.twitter.com/QvGpFZDfmRSeptember 14, 2024

The LPGA boss added that the transport issues were resolved this morning.

“This morning was obviously a lot better. We're not up here patting ourselves on the back. I think that's the way it should have been yesterday. But we did feel like we accomplished our goals for this morning.

“We care deeply about our fans, and we want to make sure they see how great our athletes are but also how fun it is to come to an LPGA event, and this event … is a great way to do that.

“I think they're having a great experience. They had a great experience yesterday afternoon. Many of them had a great experience yesterday morning. They will have a great experience throughout the rest of the weekend, and we'll continue to work on this, make sure that we do everything we possibly can to focus on that fan experience.”