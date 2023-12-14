32 Ways To Spend $100 On Golf

If you’re a regular player, you probably don’t need much encouragement to spend money on the game of golf.

However, if you find yourself itching to spend a few dollars – nothing that’s going to break the bank – we reckon there might be a few items missing from your bag, and one or two other golf purchases well worth considering around the $100 mark.

And if you’re a non golfer looking for a gift for that golfing partner/friend, then here are a few ideas around that price.

Me And My Golf - Break 100 Bundle

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

If you’ve not come across Piers and Andy, do look them up. The PGA pros have an unrivalled passion for the game, and have a load of content worth watching online. In addition, they sell some very effective training aids, including this ‘Break 100 Bundle’, which comes with alignment sticks, an impact bag, swing and grip trainer, plus access to the exclusive training videos. It might be called the ‘Break 100’ bundle, but this kit is useful for all golfers.

Winter Mittens

(Image credit: Titleist)

That feeling you get when you realise, after setting off in the cold, that you’ve forgotten your winter mittens… it’s worse than losing your wallet! It’s no exaggeration to say that windproof mittens will save you golf shots. No one, absolutely no one, can play golf when there is no feeling left in their hands. The best way to avoid that happening is to always carry winter mittens, preferably a pair of high-quality ones that well keep your hands feeling nice and toasty for four-plus hours.

Golf Balls

(Image credit: Titleist )

Why not treat yourself to the most popular ball on Tour, the Titleist Pro V1 – two dozen, in fact. If you shop around, you should just about manage to grab yourself two dozen for around about $100, maybe a few dollars more. Sometimes it’s best to buy in bulk, as you can make a tidy saving, plus it’s always worth looking for when Titleist runs its ball personalization, as in the past the brand has offered additional savings, such as 3-for-2. Go on, stock up!

Backpack

(Image credit: OGIO)

One of the joys of going on a golf trip is getting to use all your fancy golf travel gear. If you’re currently without a decent bag – and we’re not talking golf travel cases here – you’ll find a fantastic array of different options with OGIO, of both the checked in and carry on type. So, rather than use that tatty old backpack that you take to work, get yourself one that’s been designed with the travelling golfer in mind, with pockets and compartments in all the right places.

Pencil Bag

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

You’re not really a proper golfer until you own a pencil bag. If you’ve ever found yourself tired of lugging around a stand bag or pushing a trolley in the summer, then it’s time you got yourself one. Stick in a half set and a bottle of water, and off you go, skipping down the fairway. This piece of gear is a must have, especially for those who enjoy a brisk nine holes after work. Most of the top brands stock a few, and there are some cool emerging brands offering new-look styles as well.

Sunglasses

(Image credit: Oakley)

You don’t need to spend mega bucks on a designer pair of sunglasses for the golf course. Well, you can, and we’re not knocking anyone who has a thing for expensive eyewear. However, there are a number of brands in the market that offer more reasonably priced specs, including manufacturers like Oakley that design golf specific models. Number one, it’s important to protect your eyes from the sun’s glare, but such eyewear can also help you to track your ball in flight and get a better read on the green in sunny conditions.

Spikeless Shoes

(Image credit: Future)

The spikeless golf shoe has to be one of the best inventions of the last 30 years. All of the top footwear brands, such as FootJoy, adidas and Under Armour offer spikeless models. One of the most appealing aspects of owning a spikeless golf shoe is their versatility, as they can be worn on and off the golf course. Thanks to fresh innovation and advancements in technology, the best spikeless golf shoes can more than stand up against some of the best-spiked designs on the market.

Practice Net

(Image credit: Lava Deals)

There’s no pointing saying that your game is rusty and doing nothing about it. There are a number of very good practice nets that you can buy online that will help you to stay sharp when you can’t get down to the range or out for a round of 18 holes. Not only will you be able to swing away in your own backyard, a lot of these easy-to-assemble nets feature targets, so that you can actually add a bit of meaning and pressure to your practice sessions.

Premium Polo

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Every golfer should own a premium polo shirt – an extra smart one that only comes out for special occasions like the monthly medal or club championship. Not so long ago it might have seemed bonkers to spend more than $40 on a golf polo, but some of today’s premium offerings look extra smart, both on and off the golf course. So, go on, treat yourself to something stylish in the Macade or 2Putt range.

Green Fees

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rather than play round after round at your home club, why not venture out and about every now and again, for there are some terrific golf courses to be found where the green fee doesn’t exceed $100. For example, you can play the delightful Wilderness at Fortune Bay in Minnesota for well under $100. Obviously that’s not really much use to hear if you live in California. However, the point is, you don’t have to break the bank at ‘Top 100 Courses’ – $100 can get you on to some real beauties.

Golf Mat

(Image credit: PuttOUT)

If you’re serious about improving your putting stats, you should really have your own mat at home. There are a number of different types, some of which include games and exercises, but they all share one thing in common: they are designed to help you improve your stroke. Some of the more advanced exceed $100, but there are a lot of decent ones around that number. Imagine how good you could become if you just spent 10 minutes practicing before going to bed!

Hoodie

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

What! A hoodie? Hoodies, in case you didn’t already know, are now a big part of golf’s ever-widening look, arguably offering the best on- and off-course wearability. We’ve seen many a Tour pro wear one, including the likes of Tyrrell Hatton, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas – and they’re very much here to stay. Adidas, FootJoy, Peter Millar, Puma, G/FORE, Ping, Galvin Green and Under Armour have all added hoodies to their ranges, which means there’s plenty of choice out there.

(Image credit: Future)

The use of data in the professional game has really ramped up over the past few years, something that has filtered down into the amateur ranks. Do you feel want to find out where you need to improve, rather than just guessing? The Shot Scope Connex tags provide some serious insight for under $100. The app is very user-friendly and the GPS imagery is sharp and extremely accurate. The amount of statistics available is very impressive and the strokes gained section is an invaluable comparison tool.

Augusta Photography

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don’t get too despondent if you weren’t lucky enough to have your name drawn in the ticket ballot to go and watch The Masters at Augusta National. Look on the bright side – you’ve probably saved yourself a fortune, because the famous Augusta shop has left many a visitor with empty pockets. It doesn’t mean you can’t still brighten up your office with a glorious picture or two. Photographs can be purchased at shop.masters.com, where you’ll find ‘Golden Bell’ and ‘Azalea’ very reasonably priced.

Pebble Beach Gift Set

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not every famous golf club has an online store; most you’ll need to pay a visit to. However, you can take a step into Pebble Beach’s store without travelling all the way to California, where you’ll find a very attractive gift set. This beautiful little box contains the following: a pin flag, golf towel, hat clip, poker chip and yardage guide, all of which will give everyone the impression that you’ve played one of the most famous golf courses on the planet.

Tickets To Watch Live Golf

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can’t beat watching the world’s best players up close, hearing that fizz of the ball off the clubface and seeing them pepper the flag from 100 yards. The season barely takes a breather these days, which means there’s not been a better time to get yourself along to watch the best male and female players in the game, be that on the PGA, LPGA or LIV Golf Tours. A day at the golf also represents pretty good value, too, with lots to do away from the action.

Topgolf Gift Card

(Image credit: Topgolf)

If you can’t think what to buy for that golf mad partner of yours, you really can’t go wrong with a Topgolf gift card. These venues are popping up all over America. With the very latest ball tracking technology, they're popular places to practice and work on your game – although these are not your ‘normal’ golf ranges. Anyone looking to organise a get together or social occasion should check out what their local Topgolf has to offer. Put it this way: a $100 Topgolf gift will be warmly received.

Travel bag/cover

(Image credit: Macgregor)

Golf trips are hard to beat, especially ones that require you to dust off the travel bag. Your golf clubs need protecting when they’re rattling about in the air and bumping along the conveyor belt. ‘Bring it on,’ say those with the latest all-signing, all dancing golf travel covers. Although travel covers can be quite pricey, some of the more basics ones – which is all a lot of golfers really need – can be picked up for around $100. It’s an essential piece of kit, especially if your clubs rack up quite a few air miles.

New Grips

(Image credit: Golf Pride)

A lot of golfers are guilty of playing with worn and dirty grips, which can have a negative impact on your golf game. Let’s be honest, getting new grips isn’t quite as exciting as buying a new set of golf clubs, but it’s an essential piece of equipment. Sometimes it’s not enough to give your grips a good clean – you’ll need to replace them. If you buy a full set of grips from your pro, they might be generous and waive the cost of their time… maybe. You could, of course, do the job yourself, if you know how.

Golf Storage/Organiser

(Image credit: Amazon)

There’s only one thing left to buy if you’ve got every item of golf gear you’ll ever need: something to store it all in. If your garage is starting to look like a mess, and you can’t find your way to the barbecue without knocking balls, tees and clubs everywhere, maybe it’s time that you invested in a storage unit. Believe it or not, you can buy a golf storage facility to keep all your precious gear tidy, ruling out the need to embark on any DIY. Amazon has a fairly decent range.

Headcovers

(Image credit: PRG Golf)

Are your headcovers looked a bit tired and worn? Is your golf bag lacking a bit of personality or a lack of color? May we suggest mixing up those headcovers. You’ll find plenty of unique designs online. Take PRG Golf, for example, a company dedicated to creating high-quality bespoke golf accessories. Maybe the ‘Luck Of The Irish’ blade putter cover will magically transform your putting performance. You could also invest in a new driver headcover and still have change from $100.

Premium Golf Gloves

(Image credit: FootJoy)

Need we remind you of the importance of not playing with a worn glove? It often makes sense to buy in bulk when it comes to golf accessories such as gloves. $100 will buy you three or four premium golf gloves, although you may wish to invest in a pair designed specifically for wet weather, too. MacWet is one option, although FootJoy and most of the big brands also produce rain/winter golf gloves. Put it this way: you could do a lot worse than spend $100 stocking up on golf gloves.

Golf Ball Bag

(Image credit: Titleist)

There are golf ball bags, and there are Titleist golf ball bags. The Titleist Tour Series practice golf ball bag will make you look and feel like a professional. It features a large zip for easy opening, two durable carry handles, and four plastic feet on the bottom for stability. Meanwhile, the textured vinyl construction is designed to withstand all weather conditions. As for the stylish design with Titleist branding, at the very least you’re going to look like the best golfer on the range.

Mid Layers

(Image credit: Vega)

The mid layer is an essential piece of clothing, regardless of whether you play a lot in the colder months. The beauty of the modern mid layer is that they provide extra warmth without restricting your golf swing, and there are some really stylish new options on the market. Vega, a company renowned for crafting premium irons, has a range of luxury clothing items at an affordable price. Our favorite would have to be the Koga Digi Camo (quarter zip) – very nice.

Premium Umbrella

(Image credit: Mizuno)

A reliable umbrella is worth its weight in gold. You really get what you pay for when it comes to umbrellas. We’ve all had one of those flimsy ones that has collapsed and disappeared into the distance (or the bin) the first time it’s opened. When it comes to golf umbrellas, you’d do well to go high end with one of the big brands’ premium offerings, one of the double canopy numbers that will stay sturdy out on the fairways even when the winds get up really high.

Golf GPS Watch

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The top-end golf GPS devices, including watches, start from about $250 – and get a good deal more expensive than that. However, you’re not quite ruled out of the GPS market if you only have a budget of $100. There are one or two golf GPS watches that will give you the front, middle and back of the green yardages, as well as a couple of handy features, for around that figure, from brands such as TecTecTec, Voice Caddie and Garmin. It might not always be the latest model, but if basic information is all you’re after then don’t let that affect your decision.

Sweater

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The golf sweater is up there with the most important items of clothing that a golfer can wear. It’s not just any sweater, one that you might lounge around in at home; we’re talking more the Glenmuir sweater, perhaps even one that’s personalised with your club badge. There are a number of classics in Glenmuir’s range, including the Solway, Eton, Devin and Eden, all of which come in a range of colors. Quite simply, your golf wardrobe isn’t complete without at least one of these super smart offerings.

Belt

(Image credit: G/FORE )

One of the biggest fashion faux pas that you can possibly make when playing golf is to not wear a belt – no, no, no! Just as criminal is the golfer who wears a tatty old suit belt that has been gradually peeling for years. There’s no excuse not to wear a golf belt and whilst some are way too challenging to operate, others are a pure joy to wear – and they complete the look. If you’re looking for something a little different, a disruptive style, perhaps, you might want to check out G/FORE.

Shorts

(Image credit: Future)

It’s one of the best feelings of the spring/summer – pulling on a pair of golf shorts for the first time. Maybe you’re lucky enough to play in the warm most of the year, in which case you may need to stock up on golf shorts. Some of our favorite styles can be found more towards the premium end, with brands such as TravisMathew and Peter Millar doing an excellent job of making shorts that look good on and off the course. Who said golfers should stick to wearing pants?

GolfNow Gift Card

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

This is the perfect gift for that golf mad friend/relative. You know they have just about everything there is to own golf gear-wise, so how about treat them to a golf experience instead? With GolfNow, you can choose the amount you want to spend, and with $100 they’ll be able to choose from a wide selection of different courses across the country. One of the joys of the game is playing new courses, which is part of the appeal of a GolfNow gift card.

Course Photography

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Having worked with golf photographer, Kevin Murray, for many years, we can highly recommend buying one of his limited edition prints. Kevin has shot golf courses all over the world, from the Home of Golf to Hawaii. Ask him to name a favorite and St Andrews, which he first shot in 2005, would be right up there. Visit kevinmurraygolfphotography.com to browse through his stunning archive. Now, picture that space behind your desk with a wonderful photograph of the Swilcan Bridge.

Lessons

Golf lessons, as many of you will know, can help you to improve your game at a rapid rate. It obviously depends who you go to visit, but you can usually get a good handful of lessons for $100. If you insist on seeing Butch Harmon, you’ll need to be prepared to pay a few more bucks, but most teaching professionals don’t charge an arm and a leg. In fact, many will offer a bundle of lessons at a favorable price. You might even wish to consider short game lessons, or a putting lesson – which could certainly be $100 well spent.