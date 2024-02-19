3 Reasons Why It's Essential To Keep Playing Golf Through Winter
Winter golf is often a struggle, but there are good reasons to make the effort to keep playing, especially if you're new to the game
I’ve never heard anyone say they love winter golf, maybe people have, but out of my earshot.
I know that when we talk about winter there are definitive months in the UK, however last year and this year I didn't find December and January too bad. Cold, but the greens are nowhere near as tricky as they were last February and March when the rain was relentless and the rough really penalised you!
The cold, damp and sometimes the wind can really affect your distance. You do need to do more shot assessments, clubbing up etc and it’s a journey of upskilling, just when you feel like you’ve learnt stuff it suddenly feels like you haven’t!
As a less experienced golfer these few months can feel pretty long. The extra run and distance from each shot on the firm summer greens give you a bit of a boost and your scores get lower, you feel and see the progression, but then that goes away.
In the wetter and colder conditions, we really are talking about how far you can carry the ball in the air and it can feel like you’ve taken a step backwards - which can be discouraging.
However, there are some positives and I think as frustrating as it can be at times, it’s important to keep going. Here are my top three reasons to not stop playing in the winter months.
Track Your Progress
It’s a chance to see where my game is really at. I love the summer and the fairways that run and run, which obviously makes me feel good. In the winter I can see what’s really happening. I track all my stats and a little look back shows me the difference between my performance average this time last year.
Even if I don’t feel like it, there is improvement! The data doesn’t make as exciting reading as it does in the summer, but it is giving me some important information so it’s good to keep tracking it even when the numbers are not what I want!
Don't Go Back To Square One
I have to keep swinging because even when I have two weeks off my swing gets rusty. I never swung a golf club as a child, so I don’t have muscle memory to lean back on. I need to keep playing so that I don’t feel like I lose the confidence to swing properly. It means when summer comes I’m not starting from scratch.
Range confidence and course confidence are two different things, so I think it is important to keep going out. When I see myself in a rain hat with waterproofs I don’t even recognise myself! I like nature but generally when it’s warm and dry. So, I know I’m obsessed with golf.
Work On Swing Changes
I can work on the parts of my game that need it and it doesn’t feel like I’m sacrificing playing time. In the summer the range never seems as fun as actually getting out there and getting a game in. But with the shorter days there's less playing time, so after work instead of playing you can get to the range - yes and amen to the ones with heaters! You can also work on the swing changes that take a bit more time to groove in as in the summer you don’t want to feel that frustration of playing through a change with less practice time.
These past few months have felt really challenging, Christmas then a new job has meant less time to play, so I feel like I’m going backwards, and without run it has been a bit discouraging.
I feel like my scoring has gone back up from the back end of autumn. I am focusing on the glimmers. Like the good shots that feel great because the distance is all me, the chance to dig deep and build up my playing resilience and work on staying positive even when things aren’t going well.
If nothing else gets me motivated it’s that in a couple of months things will be better on the course and my game will be improved too! Golf is meant to be enjoyable on some level so I’m thinking about changing my thinking from a winter grind mindset to a progression opportunity!
My List Of Winter Essentials
- Electric hand warmer - better for the environment than the disposable ones and also a phone charger!
- Feet warmer for the coldest of frosty days. They don’t happen often, but stops your feet feeling like ice blocks.
- Waterproof socks - hate having wet feet and in the winter even the best waterproof shoes can leak a little (happy to be proven wrong if there’s a pair that NEVER leak).
- Ear muffs - I get warm sometimes, so a full woolly hat is too much, but so are cold ears - ear muffs are the best accessory.
- Waterproof trousers - if you’re not always finding fairways the mud can be too much.
- Spiked shoes - having face planted once and being on my backside another time, I always wear spikes now.
- Thermos flask for a coffee or soup to keep me warm on the way round.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Genelle Aldred has dived head first into the world of golf after starting on the greens in February 2022. She has two missions to get her handicap right down using PXG Gen 6 clubs and a Cleveland putter, and to get as many of her family and friends as possible to take up the sport. For over 15 years Genelle has worked as a Newsreader and Broadcast Journalist and is currently Deputy Chair of Women in Journalism. Now she gets to combine her passion with her work. Genelle was born in Birmingham, but her family quickly moved to Kent, Oxford and Sheffield before returning to the Midlands aged 13. For the past 20 years Genelle has lived between Birmingham and London before settling in north London where there are plenty of golf courses all around her!
-
-
Angel Cabrera To Play First PGA Tour-Sanctioned Event Since Prison Release
The two-time Major winner is in the field for this week's event on the PGA Tour Champions
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
8 Big Names You Didn't Know Won The Kenya Open
The Kenya Open has had some high-profile winners over the years – here are eight of the biggest names to lift the trophy
By Mike Hall Published
-
10 Tips To Help Women Settle In At A Golf Club
Joining a golf club can be a daunting experience when you don’t know anyone. Long-time club member Carly Frost has some pointers to help women integrate as quickly as possible
By Carly Frost Published
-
Should More Pro Golfers Join OnlyFans?
OnlyFans is renowned for adult content rather than golf tips, but times are changing, and we consider why golfers should embrace the platform
By Alison Root Published
-
Bored Of Golf Practice? Here Are 3 Drills To Make It Fun
'I wasted hours hitting balls on the range' - a single figure golfer shares 3 drills that helped her cut her handicap
By Jess Ratcliffe Published
-
The Reasons Women Don't Invest In New Golf Equipment... And Why They Should
For a variety of reasons women are often reluctant to invest in new golf equipment. Carly Frost explains why they should think again!
By Carly Frost Published
-
'I’m A Female Golf Pro And These Are 7 Things That Men Can Learn From Women'
Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins highlights the things that male golfers can learn from women to help improve their game
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
10 Most Controversial Moments in LPGA History
We look back at some of the most unwanted headlines over the years from the women's biggest tour
By Mark Townsend Published
-
'I've Followed Women's Golf Fashion For Over 15 Years... Here Are 8 (Lesser-Known) Brands That Excite Me'
From apparel, to shoes and accessories, the PGA Show showcased the latest fashion. Alison Root highlights the brands to watch in 2024
By Alison Root Published
-
How Far Does Nelly Korda Drive A Golf Ball?
Nelly Korda is one of the longest hitters in the women's game, but how far does she drive the ball?
By Alison Root Published