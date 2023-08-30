12 Handicap vs Scratch - How Do The Stats Compare?
We take a look at the numbers behind scratch and 12 handicap golfers to see where the key differences lie
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
We've previously looked at scratch handicap golf stats and how zero digit index players compile their rounds, but how do they compare to 12 handicappers?
Thanks to data from Arccos Golf, gleaned from 750 million golf shots, we can see - and the numbers are fascinating.
The base numbers show where the differences lie in each department of the game, from off the tee to approach, around the greens and putting.
Where does the scratch handicapper excel the most? Many may think it is around the greens, but in actual fact it is hitting into them with their approach games.
Differences between the Typical 12 index player and a scratch player
- 40% of the stroke difference is approach play
- 28% is off the tee
- 16% is around the green
- 16% is putting"
Scratch vs 12 handicap - approach
The numbers show clear superiorities in every department of the game, but approach play seems to be where the scratch players are truly elevating themselves above 12 handicappers, so let's take a deeper look.
A scratch player, based on Arccos Golf's numbers, hits 56% of greens in regulation (10.08) compared to 31% (5.58) from a 12 handicapper. That's consistently four or five extra greens per round.
When hitting into greens, scratch players unsurprisingly get the ball closer, too.
With a standard Green in Regulation, scratch golfers hit it to 26ft, which is 6ft closer than the 32ft that 12 handicappers hit it to. The gap is wider on 'All approaches' too, with scratch players averaging 44ft compared to 12 handicappers' 69ft.
Scratch vs 12 handicap - driving
Aside from being more technically skilled, scratch handicappers do have an advantage when hitting into greens. That's because they're on average 31 yards further down the hole and find 6% more fairways than 12 handicappers.
The average scratch player averages 259 yards (total) off the tee, compared to 228 yards for 12 handicappers.
For those who think those numbers aren't very high, remember the drives take into account poor strikes, drives into wind and also drives throughout the year, like in the colder, wetter winter months where the ball doesn't travel as far and doesn't run out much either.
Scratch players are also unsurprisingly more accurate off the tee too, finding 51% of fairways vs 45% for 12 handicappers.
Conclusion - scratch players are longer and straighter than 12 handicappers.
Scratch vs 12 handicap - putting
Scratch players are better putters than 12 handicappers, you guessed it.
As well as being longer and straighter off the tee and better with their approach shots, scratch players have fewer putts than golfers who play off of 12 (as well as every other handicap higher than 0).
They average 3.3 fewer putts per round than 12 handicappers, with an average of 30.7 per round vs 34.
That's made up of 5.2 one-putts, 11.5 two-putts and 1.3 three-putts or worse. Interestingly, 12 handicappers also average 11.5 2-putts per round, but fewer one-putts and over double the amount of three-putts.
When both a scratch and a 12-handicapper find a green in regulation, the 12-handicapper averages over par with 2.2 putts per GIR compared to the scratch's 1.9. Throughout the round, the 12-handicapper averages 0.2 more putts per hole.
Scratch vs 12 handicap - short game
Thanks to their superior putting, as well as solid chipping actions, the average scratch player manages to make more up-and-downs than 12 handicappers.
From within 25 yards of the pin, scratch players get the ball up-and-down over half the time, with 12 handicappers getting it up-and-down just over a third of the time.
Scratch golfers average 12ft with their chips, with an up-and-down average of 57%. The average 12 handicapper averages 17ft with their chips for an up-and-down average of 34%.
From 25-50 yards, the chance of a scratch player getting it up-and-down is over twice as likely as a 12 handicapper.
Scratch players average 20ft from the 25-50 yard range, getting it down in two 35% of the time. For 12 indexes, it's 26ft for an up-and-down percentage of just 16%.
Scratch vs 12 handicap - scoring
Now we've seen how scratch and 12 handicappers compare throughout the main parts of the game, how does that translate to scoring?
Obviously scratch handicappers average around 12 fewer strokes per round but it is the bogeys and worse than cost the 12 handicapper, not their lack of birdies.
The average 12 handicap makes 0.6 birdies per round, just 1.6 fewer than a scratch player but makes five times the number of doubles or worse per round.
Scratch players average just 0.7 doubles or worse each round compared to 3.5 for 12 handicappers, who also make 8.1 bogeys per round compared to a scratch player's 4.6.
Play off 12, or similar, and want to shoot lower scores? Avoiding doubles, triples and worse is the key.
Like this article? Check out more data insights:
- Scratch handicap stats
- Scratch vs PGA Tour pro
- Scratch vs 10 vs 20 handicapper
- How far do male golfers hit their drives?
- How far do female golfers hit their drives?
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
'He Was Born For This' - Zach Johnson's Insights Into Ryder Cup Wildcards
Zach Johnson shares his insight into his Ryder Cup wildcards including a "ball-striking machine", a player "born for this" and one who "makes every team room better".
By Paul Higham Published
-
Gemma Dryburgh What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of Scottish professional golfer Gemma Dryburgh.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Do You Play Better At New Courses Or Your Home Club? What The Stats Say...
Data shows home advantage exists, with over half of away rounds registering negative strokes gained by at least one stroke
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Scratch vs 10 vs 20 Handicap - How The Stats Compare
How do the stats compare between scratch, 10 and 20 handicap golfers? Find out...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
PGA Tour Pro vs Scratch Handicap - How The Stats Compare
The differences between scratch players and PGA Tour pros are vast as these numbers show...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
How Many Birdies Do Golfers Make Per Round?
The fascinating data showing how many birdies golfers average each round...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
7 Surprising Stats About 5 Handicap Golfers
We take a look at some fascinating statistics about 5 handicap golfers
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
How To Break 80 In Golf - What The Stats Say
We take a look at some Arccos statistics for 8 handicappers to see what they do to regularly break 80...
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
10 Mind Blowing Amateur Golfer Stats
Take a look at this fascinating data to learn more about how golfers stack up in various areas of the game
By Elliott Heath Published
-
How Two Coaches Are Using Shot-Tracking Data To Improve Their Lessons
We find out how two coaches are using data to improve their lessons and help golfers shoot lower scores
By Andrew Wright Published