Scratch vs 10 vs 20 Handicap - How The Stats Compare
How do the stats compare between scratch, 10 and 20 handicap golfers? Find out...
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
How do the stats compare between golfers that regularly shoot in the low 70s (scratch players) to those who shoot in the low 80s (10 indexes) and those in the low 90s (20 handicappers)?
In this piece we take a look at the stats and numbers on how the different abilities compare and contrast in all areas of the game - and there's some really interesting findings. The numbers are from Arccos Golf, with data gleaned from more than 540 million shots from 11.5 million rounds worldwide.
We'll start with the vital scoring data and then work from the tee all the way up to the green to see how each of these different abilities of golfers fare.
Obviously scratch players shoot lower scores, make more birdies and less bogeys, but just what do those numbers actually look like?
Scratch golfers who use Arccos to track their stats make on average 2.2 birdies per round, which is a whopping 1.5 more than 10 handicappers and a huge 1.9 more than 20 handicappers.
Zero index golfers make an average of 4.6 bogeys per round, which is 3.1 fewer than 10 handicappers and almost half the number that 20 handicappers make, who bogey half the holes they play on average.
There's even bigger differences when it comes to doubles or worse, with scratch golfers making just 0.7 per round, compared to 2.9 for 10 handicappers and 6.6 for 20 handicaps. Want to shoot lower scores? Avoid doubles!
But how do scratch golfers shoot those lower numbers? Let's take a look at the data from drives, approaches, short game and putting.
Driving isn't always considered the most important part of the game but hitting it long and straight definitely helps, as these numbers show.
Scratch players average 259 yards off the tee with 51% of fairways found, while 20 handicappers average 46 yards less and hit 10% fewer fairways. The 10 handicap numbers are in the middle of those, as you'd expect, with a 233 yard average and 46% of fairways found.
Scratch golfers' ability to hit longer, straighter drives then translates into more greens in regulation, closer approaches and therefore more birdies.
The average scratch golfer hits 56% of greens in regulation, which equates to 10 per round. That number drops down to 36% for 10 handicappers, around 6.5, and even further to 20% for 20 handicappers, which equals 3.6 greens in reg per round on average.
And on the eight occasions when scratch golfers miss the green in regulation per average in each round, they can rely on sharp short games to get them up-and-down to save pars.
From within 25 yards, on grass, scratch players get it up-and-down a very impressive 57% of the time, compared to 37% for 10 handicappers and just 23% for 20 handicappers.
From bunker shots inside 25 yards, scratch golfers make sand saves 39% of the time compared to just 21% for 10 handicappers and 13% for 20 handicaps. That means a scratch player is three times more likely to get it up-and-down from a greenside bunker than a 20 index golfer. Scratch players are also more likely to get it up-and-down from a 25-50 yard bunker shot than 20 handicappers are on chips within 25 yards!
When it comes to the greens, this is where the scratch player really excels. As important as every aspect of the game is, it's the putting green where the birdies are made and the pars are saved.
Most scratch golfers will also devote more of their practice to short game and putting than just beating balls on the driving range - one of the biggest golf practice mistakes made by higher handicappers.
Thanks to the practice, and skills, scratch players rarely three-putt. They three-putt just 1.3 times per round to be precise, which is half the amount that 20 handicappers have - 2.6.
Over an average 18-hole round, scratch players have just 30.7 putts compared to 33.5 for 10 handicappers and 36.2 for 20 handicappers. That means that scratch players save 5.5 shots every single round on the greens compared to the average 20 handicapper.
Play off of 20 and want to shoot lower scores? Work on your putting!
Hopefully this data has been helpful to illustrate just where the differences lie between these three different abilities of golfer.
If you want more stats, take a look at our PGA Tour pro vs scratch, scratch vs 18 handicapper and how to break 80 stats articles, or if you want to improve your game head to our golf tips section for expert instruction and drills to help you shoot lower scores.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
UK Golf Participation Numbers Increase To Second-Highest Level On Record
The figures for 2022 show an increase of GB&NI players to 5.3 million in 2022
By Mike Hall • Published
-
LIV Star Puts Dustin Johnson In His Top Three
Johnson's former 4 Aces GC teammate Talor Gooch claims it's between DJ, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy for the world's best three
By Mike Hall • Published
-
PGA Tour Pro vs Scratch Handicap - How The Stats Compare
The differences between scratch players and PGA Tour pros are vast as these numbers show...
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
How Many Birdies Do Golfers Make Per Round?
The fascinating data showing how many birdies golfers average each round...
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
7 Surprising Stats About 5 Handicap Golfers
We take a look at some fascinating statistics about 5 handicap golfers
By Elliott Heath • Last updated
-
How To Break 80 In Golf - What The Stats Say
We take a look at some Arccos statistics for 8 handicappers to see what they do to regularly break 80...
By Elliott Heath • Last updated
-
10 Mind Blowing Amateur Golfer Stats
Take a look at this fascinating data to learn more about how golfers stack up in various areas of the game
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
How Two Coaches Are Using Shot-Tracking Data To Improve Their Lessons
We find out how two coaches are using data to improve their lessons and help golfers shoot lower scores
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Scratch Vs 18 Handicap - How The Stats Compare
Data from Arccos Golf shows how and where scratch players make up a shot per hole on 18-handicappers
By Elliott Heath • Last updated
-
The Stats Behind A Scratch Golfer
How do scratch golfers compile their rounds? Take a look through the data...
By Elliott Heath • Published