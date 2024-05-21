10 Non-Golfing Essential Items To Have In Your Golf Bag...You Might Be Surprised!
Katie Dawkins delves into the many pockets of her golf bag and reveals all the non-golfing items she deems essential
It’s just as well these days that golf bags have so many pockets. Hiding places for everything under the sun. The biggest problem is remembering which pocket you put what in. When it comes to a round of golf it isn’t just balls and tees that hide behind the zippers. Here are my 10 non-golfing essential items that I just wouldn’t be without.
Sunscreen
Top of the list is a sunscreen with a high SPF50. Golfers are two and a half times more likely to be diagnosed with skin cancer. Protecting our skin should be our number one priority out there even on overcast days.
A thick slick of cream on your hands won’t help you send a drive straight and true. A wonder product hitting the shelves of pro shops nationwide this year is Solex. Showcased at the PGA show in Orlando this year, this sports specific sunscreen comes in an easy to use applicator, meaning it can be applied evenly from the bottle with no drifting spray or uneven splodging. The bottle can hang from the golf bag, which reminds you to reapply, something golfers are guilty of not doing during a round in fear of losing their clubs.
Tupperware With Wipes
This tiny Tupperware became a staple in my handbag when my kids were babies. The habit hasn’t gone away and in fact it’s transferred to my golf bag. One of my pet hates is baby wipes, the disposable culture that was about when my daughter was tiny made me make this handy wet wipe pot.
Bamboo mini flannels (actually reusable baby wipes) soaked in warm water with a pump of body lotion and essential oils such as lavender and tea tree. Perfect to wipe hands clean. Using essential oils like lavender and citronella will also mean a quick wipe will keep the biting bugs at bay.
Ibuprofen
I don’t go anywhere without Ibuprofen. Years of a dodgy back playing as an amateur meant this was a staple feature in my kit. Back in the day I’d say plasters were as important, but I find thanks to the comfort of today's best women's golf shoes straight from the box these days, I haven’t needed a plaster on the course for sore heels for years.
Moisturising Eye Spray
Random you may think, but as someone who suffers with dry eyes that will often stream on the golf course, this bottle of magic saves me. I’d also thoroughly recommend this to any hayfever sufferer also. A quick spritz and I can focus again. If you suffer from weeping eyes in the wind, I’ve been told that wearing contacts is beneficial. If this proves to work they’ll be going in my bag too.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Theragun Mini
This bit of kit is like having a sports masseuse in your bag. For anyone that suffers from an achy lower back, getting this into your glutes and IT bands will rejuvenate your body mid-round. Just remember to charge it, although I find the charge does last for ages.
Skin Barrier Cream
I love a really good all-round moisturiser that I can use on cuticles, nails and lips. The wind is really aggressive while you’re out on the links and this can chap lips and age skin. A thin layer of cream around the cheeks can act as a barrier against harsh conditions.
Breath Of Life
Aromatherapy Inhalation Essence. Yes, I do carry this potion. So often my focus goes on the course, especially with my ADHD. If ever I want an immediate head clear then this gem is my perfect playing partner. Pop this bottle in your golf bag and take a sniff when you’re feeling overwhelmed, lacking oomph or if you generally need to clear your mind. Soothing yet awakening eucalyptus jumps out as you unscrew the lid. I adore this.
Energy Food
Some high protein low sugar snacks that can be spread out between holes are an essential item in my bag. I love St Andrews Bakery Salted Caramel Balls. They keep me going without having a full-on meal out there. Nuts and fruit also works a treat or my homemade granola bars.
Stored Energy
A charger bank for my phone is a fairly essential piece of kit in my bag. I’m forever taking video and photos, especially during playing lessons. Running out of juice is not an option.
Hydrate Sustainably
I always have an empty metal double-walled water bottle that can be filled at the club with water from stations or with coffee on arrival. I have a few I rotate and it means there is always one fresh out of the dishwasher that is clean and ready to be used.
The amount of single use plastic I’ve seen at golf clubs over the last few decades is insane. We should all be making an effort to reduce wastage and keep ourselves hydrated. These bottles keep drinks hot and cold for hours so you’ve always got a way to warm yourself up or cool yourself down. A cold tumbler of Sauvignon Blanc also goes down a treat if you’re out on a social round!
Ultimately, if you delve into any experienced female golfer's bag, you’ll unearth enough goodies and essentials to keep you alive if stranded or keep the party going if required. Being prepared and thinking ahead is something we do well. Some of the above mentioned items can definitely improve your game and golfing experience. Get it all sorted the night before a game and you won’t have any last minute panics which can lead to rushing like hell.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple. Katie is now based on the edge of the New Forest. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF during lockdown and as well as coaching at Hamptworth Golf Club she freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
-
-
How Golf Fans Can Enjoy Hospitality At The Open At Royal Troon
The face of hospitality is changing and golf fans are taking advantage of these enhanced spectator experiences. This is how you can enjoy it for yourself.
By in partnership with Origins Premium Experiences Published
-
LIV Golfer Thomas Pieters To Make First DP World Tour Start In Over A Year At Home Open This Week
Pieters - who joined the LIV Golf League in February 2023 - will tee it up at the Soudal Open on what is his competitive return to Belgium
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
I Was Sent Rory McIlroy's Limited Edition PGA Championship Golf Shoes...And I Never Want To Take Them Off!
From the moment I opened the box, I instantly fell in love with Nike's Kentucky-inspired PGA Championship golf shoes...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Pure Golf Creates Affordable Women's Golf Fashion Without Compromising Style Or Function
Since launching in 2021, Pure Golf has become a popular choice for female golfers
By Alison Root Published
-
'I'm A Former Golf Team Captain And Here Are 6 Keys To Great Leadership’
As a long-time club and county player Carly Frost has experienced a wide variety of captaincies. Here she shares her views on exactly what makes a great team leader
By Carly Frost Published
-
These Are 5 Products We Didn't Select For Editors Choice But Wish We Did
Following the launch of our 2024 Editors Choice, here's 5 products that didn't make the list but deserve an honorable mention
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Does Your Mind Race On The Golf Course? Stay In The Moment With These 5 Tips (Inspired By Nelly Korda)
Staying in the moment on the golf course is easier said than done, but here are tips to give you the best chance of playing your best
By Jess Ratcliffe Published
-
Should Dogs Be Allowed On Golf Courses? It's A Debate That Divides Opinion...
We consider the golf-dog-friendly debate, and 5 tips to ensure you and your dog have a relaxing round
By Lauren Katims Published
-
'A Total Train-Wreck Of Emotions – Why Are Women More Prone To First-Tee Nerves Than Men?'
We offer an insight into how women process first-tee nerves and why we may be more prone to them than our male counterparts!
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
'I Was Criticised, Bullied On Social Media And Forced To Retire As Lady Captain'
Female golfers share the things they love and loathe about golf club culture
By Carly Frost Published