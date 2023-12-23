2023 Was An Unforgettable year... And These 10 Amazing Stats Prove It

As we near the end of December, we’ve had a dig around for some interesting numbers and stats from the golfing year that was 2023. Before scrolling down, have a guess how many consecutive fairways Adam Long hit before making a really sloppy swing. Some of these stats are truly mind-boggling...

30 Years Of Hurt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s hard to believe, but Tom Watson was the last American to lift the Ryder Cup in Europe, at The Belfry in 1993. Many had Zach Johnson's American side as favorites to finally win away from home when they arrived in Rome in September, something they have somehow failed to do for 30 years. However, Luke Donald’s side ensured that wait will be at least 34 years. The US next visit Europe in 2027, when the contest will be played at Adare Manor in Ireland.

Woods Major Qualifying Run Ends

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s always a fascinating stat to be found where Tiger Woods is concerned – and this one is mind-blowing. As it stands, the 15-time Major champion isn’t currently qualified for the US Open. This is likely to change, as it’s hard to imagine that the USGA wouldn’t extend Woods a special exemption. However, this is the first Major Championship Woods isn’t automatically in (for now) since the 1996 PGA Championship, which took place a couple of weeks before he turned professional. Whilst we're talking Tiger, he made his 23rd consecutive cut at Augusta before limping away.

159 Weeks Ruling The World

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In June, 15-time LPGA Tour winner Jin Young Ko set the new record for most career weeks spent at World No. 1 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. June 26 marked her 159th week in the top spot, surpassing the previous 158-week benchmark set by Lorena Ochoa in 2010. We’re not talking consecutive weeks, here, but that’s still over three years of being the best female golfer in the world.

Scottie Scheffler’s Scoring Average – 68.63

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler’s numbers for the 2022-23 season were quite remarkable. The world number one finished with an adjusted scoring average of 68.63, the seventh-lowest in PGA Tour history and best by anyone not going by the name of Tiger Woods. Wherever there was a stats list, Scheffler would usually top it: Strokes Gained (2.314, 1st); Strokes Gained Approach the Green (1.194, 1st); Greens in Regulation (74.43%, 1st) – and so on…

Adam Long’s Incredible 69

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So far as scoring is concerned, a 69 isn’t a particularly remarkable number for an elite Tour pro – they churn them out every week. However, 69 consecutive fairways hit – that’s a different story altogether. Long entered the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with 58 consecutive fairways hit, dating back to the 16th hole of his final round of the Shriners Children’s Open. The streak ended with a loose one on the par-4 15th at Port Royal Golf Course, by which point he’d already passed the previous record set by Brian Claar in 1992.

PGA Tour Champions Title Number 46 For Langer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bernard Langer is a winning machine. In July, the record-breaking German recorded his 46th PGA Tour Champions title, passing the previous all-time total held by Hale Irwin. His US Senior Open victory was also is 12th senior Major Championship.

Rose Zhang Breaks 70-Year Record

(Image credit: Getty Images)

America’s Rose Zhang enjoyed a dream start to her professional career with a win in her first event. It came in June at the Mizuho Americas Open, where she became the first player to win on the LPGA Tour in their professional debut since Beverly Hanson in 1951.

Brian Harman’s Scores 100% At Hoylake

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most people thought Brian Harman wouldn’t last the distance at Royal Liverpool. This was a talented player, for sure, but not one capable of beating the best players in the world at a Major Championship, especially not on a wet weekend in the north west of England. The putts, though, kept dropping. The left-handed golfer holed all 45 putts from five feet and in, and didn’t three-putt once.

That 9&7

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For all of the brilliance shown by Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka in 2023, they’ll forever have this massive defeat against their names after an inspired Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg handed them a drubbing at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome. It came in the Saturday morning foursomes, and marked the largest margin of victory for an 18-hole match, foursomes or otherwise, in the history of the Ryder Cup.

Rory McIlroy’s Breaks 60% Barrier

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy hitting big drives is not exactly a new thing. However, he did do something quite special in this regard in 2023. First, let’s rewind the clock. In 2003, for the first time in measured history, a player averaged more than 320 yards for half of their measured drives. That was Hank Kuehne, who crossed the threshold at 56.72%. Bubba Watson was next to do it in 2006, before J.B. Holmes and Trey Mullinax became part of the exclusive club. In 2021-22, half a dozen players averaged 320 yards or better 50% of the time. This year, McIlroy did so 63.28% of the time. Here’s an idea… shall we roll back the golf ball? Anyone?