The wealth of wonderful golf throughout the UK & Ireland is so extensive that selecting this year’s Next 100 was harder than ever
The UK & Ireland’s Next 100 Golf Courses 2021/22
The UK and Ireland is blessed with great strength in depth. We feel these 100 courses are the closest to challenging our Top 100 Golf Courses UK and Ireland.
Ardglass (pictured above)
Close House (Lee Westwood Colt)
Fairmont St Andrews (Torrance)
K Club (Arnold Palmer Ryder Cup)
Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links
Royal Worlington and Newmarket
Trump Turnberry (King Robert The Bruce)
