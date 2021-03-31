The UK & Ireland’s Next 100 Golf Courses

The wealth of wonderful golf throughout the UK & Ireland is so extensive that selecting this year’s Next 100 was harder than ever

The UK and Ireland is blessed with great strength in depth. We feel these 100 courses are the closest to challenging our Top 100 Golf Courses UK and Ireland.

Addington

Archerfield (Dirleton)

Archerfield (Fidra)

Ardglass (pictured above)

Ashburnham

Ashridge

Beau Desert

Berkhamsted

Berwick-upon-Tweed

Blackmoor

Blackwell

Boat of Garten

Brora

Camberley Heath

Carne

Carton House (Montgomerie)

Castlerock (Mussenden)

Castletown

Cavendish

Celtic Manor (Twenty Ten)

Close House (Lee Westwood Colt)

Concra Wood

Conwy

Crail (Balcomie)

Crowborough Beacon

Delamere Forest

Donegal

Dooks

Dunbar

Dundonald

Effingham

Elie

Enville (Highgate)

Fairmont St Andrews (Torrance)

Frilford Heath (Red)

Fulford

Glasgow Gailes

Gleneagles (PGA Centenary)

Goodwood (Downs)

Gullane (No.2)

Hayling

Hindhead

Huddersfield

Huntercombe

Ipswich (Purdis Heath)

Isle of Purbeck (Purbeck)

K Club (Arnold Palmer Ryder Cup)

Killarney (Killeen)

Killeen Castle

Kilmarnock Barassie

Knole Park

Ladybank

Lindrick

Little Aston

Littlestone

London (International)

Lough Erne

Luffenham Heath

Luffness New

Lundin

Machrihanish Dunes

Machynys Peninsula

Monifieth

Montrose (Medal)

Moray (Old)

Narin and Portnoo

Nefyn and District (Old)

New Zealand

North Hants

Panmure

Piltdown

Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links

Portsalon

Prestbury

Pyle and Kenfig

Rockliffe Hall

The Roxburghe

Royal Ashdown Forest (Old)

Royal Dublin

Royal Wimbledon

Royal Worlington and Newmarket

Sandiway

Seacroft

Seaton Carew

Sheringham

Slaley Hall (Hunting)

Southerndown

Southerness

Spey Valley

St Andrews (Duke’s)

St Andrews (Jubilee)

St Annes Old Links

St Mellion (Nicklaus)

Stoke Park (Colt/Allison)

Stoneham

Tandridge

Tenby

Thorndon Park

Trump Turnberry (King Robert The Bruce)

Wallasey

