The Worcestershire Golf Club Course Review
The beautiful Alister MacKenzie and FW Hawtree design at The Worcestershire Golf Club is well worth a detour and is one of the very finest courses in the area
The Worcestershire Golf Club Course Review
GF Round: £45wd, £55we
Par 71, 6,455 yards
Slope 141
GM Verdict A beautifully peaceful, varied and engaging parkland design packed with strong holes
Favourite Hole The SI1 par-4 14th, a super-tough two- or more likely three-shotter
Not many people venture into the corridor between central England and the Welsh borders in search of golf, but it is their loss as there are several very engaging courses including The Worcestershire. This peacefully-located club is situated between Great Malvern and Little Malvern, at the base of the beautiful hill range that runs this way.
The club dates back to 1879, making it the oldest in the county, but sadly its Alister MacKenzie course from 1927 lost half its holes in WWII. Fred Hawtree was enlisted in the 1970s to make it back to a full 18 which means that just six are now complete MacKenzie designs, eight are Hawtree’s, and the other four have elements of both.
The opening two holes play down and back up before a delightful short hole from an elevated tee and through the trees. The 4th is a tricky and unusual par 5, while the 5th is a lovely par 3 back over the valley.
The next two are good par 4s, and you then reach another excellent short hole, the 8th, which was originally MacKenzie’s 3rd.
Two more very strong MacKenzie par 4s again run side by side at 9 and 10, before you change direction and head north.
The par 4s from the 11th to 13th require accuracy from the tee more than strength, but both are needed at the super-tough and very justifiably stroke index one, 14th. Not only is it long, but the approach is uphill and to a really tricky green complex.
The final short hole at 15 is another MacKenzie original, albeit with a modified green, and you then encounter back-to-back par 5s, the 16th raising hopes of a birdie, the 17th slightly less so! A straightaway par 4 leads back up to the clubhouse with the green nicely positioned below it.
With no courses in the UK&I Top 100 and only one Next 100 course, this county is not so renowned for its golf. Nonetheless, if you take a look at the best golf courses in Worcestershire, there are plenty of fine and enjoyable designs with the Worcestershire undoubtedly right up there among the very best.
Rob Smith has been playing golf for over 40 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012 specialising in course reviews and travel. He has now played well over 1,100 courses in almost 50 countries. Since travel restarted in May 2021, he has played around 80 different courses, more than 40 for the first time. This includes 21 in 13 days on a trip to East Lothian in October. One of his main roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 and Next 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all but 10. Rob is a member of Tandridge Golf Club in Surrey where his handicap hovers around 16. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com
