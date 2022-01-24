Temple Golf Club Course Review

GF Round: £60wd, £75we

Par 70, 6,210 yards

Slope 126

GM Verdict A very natural and quite undulating Willie Park Junior design set in the beautiful Chilterns

Favourite Hole The long par-3 7th, played from an elevated tee and with far-reaching views

Situated less than a mile to the south of the River Thames in leafy Berkshire, Temple Golf Club began life in 1909 as Temple Links. Its undulating course was designed by the prolific Willie Park Junior, and it runs over land once owned by the Knights Templar. Soon after opening, Raymond Oppenheimer joined the board at the start of an enduring relationship between the club and the family. His son, Louis, helped to create the Golf Foundation in 1952.

The par-4 seventh plays up and against the slope and is SI3 despite its modest length (Image credit: Temple Golf Club)

The downland course opens with a cracking par 4 that plays down the slope to a lovely green site nestling in the trees. It sets the scene very nicely for a round that features three par 5s, the 4th, 9th and 12th) and five short holes.

The second is SI1, a tough par 4 played up the slope to what is effectively a double green shared with the 6th, itself a demanding two-shotter from the back tee. One of the best holes on the front nine is the excellent par-3 8th which is played from an elevated tee and has far-reaching views over the tree-tops.

Temple is known for its natural greenkeeping and friendly membership (Image credit: Temple Golf Club)

The back nine has three par 3s, one of them very short (the 13th), the others at 10 and 16 both over 200 yards where a par often feels like a birdie. Indeed, the 10th is quite unusual for a ‘short’ hole as you cannot see the green from the tee; it sits in a bowl that is thought to have once been a chalk well. The round finishes with another strong par 4 at the 17th and then a risk-reward driveable par 4 that can make, or of course possibly break, your score.

The great Henry Cotton, 3-time Open champion, became the professional at Temple in 1954 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Temple Golf Club is up there among the best golf courses in Berkshire and its charming, unfussy, well-maintained course is great fun and very playable while the club itself is friendly and welcoming.