Temple Golf Club Course Review

Enjoying a beautiful and undulating Thames Valley setting, Temple Golf Club has something for every golfer

Temple Golf Club - Hole 1
The opening hole at Temple is a very fine par 4
(Image credit: Temple Golf Club)
Rob Smith
By
published

GF Round: £60wd, £75we
Par 70, 6,210 yards
Slope 126
GM Verdict A very natural and quite undulating Willie Park Junior design set in the beautiful Chilterns
Favourite Hole The long par-3 7th, played from an elevated tee and with far-reaching views

Situated less than a mile to the south of the River Thames in leafy Berkshire, Temple Golf Club began life in 1909 as Temple Links. Its undulating course was designed by the prolific Willie Park Junior, and it runs over land once owned by the Knights Templar. Soon after opening, Raymond Oppenheimer joined the board at the start of an enduring relationship between the club and the family. His son, Louis, helped to create the Golf Foundation in 1952.

Temple Golf Club - Hole 7

The par-4 seventh plays up and against the slope and is SI3 despite its modest length

(Image credit: Temple Golf Club)

The downland course opens with a cracking par 4 that plays down the slope to a lovely green site nestling in the trees. It sets the scene very nicely for a round that features three par 5s, the 4th, 9th and 12th) and five short holes.

The second is SI1, a tough par 4 played up the slope to what is effectively a double green shared with the 6th, itself a demanding two-shotter from the back tee. One of the best holes on the front nine is the excellent par-3 8th which is played from an elevated tee and has far-reaching views over the tree-tops.

Temple Golf Club - General

Temple is known for its natural greenkeeping and friendly membership

(Image credit: Temple Golf Club)

The back nine has three par 3s, one of them very short (the 13th), the others at 10 and 16 both over 200 yards where a par often feels like a birdie. Indeed, the 10th is quite unusual for a ‘short’ hole as you cannot see the green from the tee; it sits in a bowl that is thought to have once been a chalk well. The round finishes with another strong par 4 at the 17th and then a risk-reward driveable par 4 that can make, or of course possibly break, your score.

Henry Cotton

The great Henry Cotton, 3-time Open champion, became the professional at Temple in 1954

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Temple Golf Club is up there among the best golf courses in Berkshire and its charming, unfussy, well-maintained course is great fun and very playable while the club itself is friendly and welcoming.

Rob Smith
Rob Smith

Rob Smith has been playing golf for over 40 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012 specialising in course reviews and travel. He has now played well over 1,100 courses in almost 50 countries. Since travel restarted in May 2021, he has played around 80 different courses, more than 40 for the first time. This includes 21 in 13 days on a trip to East Lothian in October. One of his main roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 and Next 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all but 10. Rob is a member of Tandridge Golf Club in Surrey where his handicap hovers around 16. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com

