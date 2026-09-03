B. Draddy And Zero Restriction Unveil 2026 US Solheim Cup Team Uniforms

When Captain Angela Stanford leads Team USA onto European soil at Bernardus Golf next week, her squad will be wearing more than just high-performance fabrics, they’ll be wearing a blueprint of past American triumphs.

Official apparel providers B. Draddy and Zero Restriction have officially unveiled the full seven-day uniform scripting for the 2026 US Solheim Cup Team ahead of their September 7-13 clash in the Netherlands.

Rather than sticking purely to contemporary designs, Stanford actively looked backward to power the team forward, intentionally weaving the visual identity of past winning US squads into this year's lineup. Three of the team's daily looks directly recreate throwback styles from the only times the American side has lifted the trophy on European soil:

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Monday (Practice): A throwback to the dramatic 2015 victory at St. Leon-Rot, Germany.

Wednesday (Practice): A heritage tribute to the 2007 team in Halmstad, Sweden.

Thursday (Opening Ceremony): A nostalgic nod to the 1996 champions at St. Pierre, Wales.

“When we started thinking about the uniforms, history was really important for me,” Stanford said. “We’ve won three times in Europe, and I thought it was a perfect opportunity to embrace that and weave it into all of our uniforms throughout the week. I really appreciate that B. Draddy and Zero Restriction allowed us to do that.”

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While the partnership, originally announced in November 2025, covers both the 2026 and 2028 matches, it brings together two distinct levels of tour pedigree.

Zero Restriction enters its second decade as the team's official outerwear supplier, having outfitted the Americans at every played match since 2013. Conversely, sister brand B. Draddy is using the international stage to launch its brand-new Draddy Sport for Women line.

(Image credit: Summit Golf Brands)

“Zero Restriction has built a relationship with this team for more than a decade, and to now bring Draddy Sport for Women to this stage for the first time is incredibly meaningful,” said Billy Draddy, Creative Director of Summit Golf Brands. “We wanted every piece to reflect the history and spirit of the U.S. Team, while delivering the performance, comfort, and style these players expect.”

With late-summer conditions in the Netherlands known to shift rapidly, versatility is central to the week's kit. The Draddy Sport for Women line provides short and long-sleeve performance polos, skirts, quarter-zips, and vests made from moisture-wicking stretch fabrics, alongside luxury cashmere pieces from the core B. Draddy Women's Collection for off-course events.

To handle potential coastal winds and rain at Bernardus Golf, Zero Restriction provided a full armour of outer layers, including waterproof rain jackets, pants, crewnecks, and thermal quarter-zips, allowing players to adapt seamlessly as conditions dictate throughout tournament week.

Fans can shop the Official 2026 Solheim Cup U.S. Team Uniforms at bdraddy.com and zerorestriction.com