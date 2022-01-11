Mountain Ash Golf Club Course Review

GF Round: £20-£25

Par 69, 5,553 yards

Slope 113

GM Verdict – A cracking little moorland/heathland course which climbs to higher ground for 12 highly entertaining holes with splendid views.

Favourite Hole – The 459-yard par-4 8th will test your game to the full, with its blind drive over a shallow crest followed by a long, tree-lined approach.

You won’t find Mountain Ash on any list of the very best golf courses in Wales, but it fits the bill to a tee when it comes to the ‘hidden gem’ category. It’s a short but very pretty course perched atop Cefnpennar mountain not far from Aberdare in the south Wales valleys that starts with a surprisingly difficult opening par 4. It’s not particularly long but has a decidedly small green that is just 21 yards deep and a mere 10 yards wide, plus OOB all down the right. You’ll then enjoy a number of chances to score over the lower holes, especially the very short par-4 4th that will prove hard to resist at just 254 yards.

Once you're up on top there are cracking views to savour (Image credit: Mountain Ash Golf Club)

You then start your ascent up the mountain on the 5th, another short par 4 but one that plays longer than its yardage on account of the steep climb. Once on top, you’ll enjoy a series of hugely enjoyable holes, some framed by heather, with the 459-yard 8th one of the sternest tests of all on account of both length and width. The drive is fired over a slight crest before a long approach to an ever-narrowing fairway. Par is a very good score indeed here! Up on top of Cefnpennar Mountain you’ll also get to savour some tremendous views up the Aberdare valley and even across to the Brecon Beacons.

Heather and sloping fairways ensure a challenge that perhaps exceeds the sum of the course's modest yardage (Image credit: Mountain Ash Golf Club)

As at the James Braid hilltop course at Neath Golf Club, a little further west in south Wales, the descent back down to clubhouse level comes pretty much all in one go, this time from the launchpad tee on 18, a precipitous par 5 where the state of your card to this point may well determine the extent to which you’re prepared to really open your shoulders. Be warned – the tee-shot is dauntingly blind and even if you do split the fairway there is OOB to ponder close to the shallow green.