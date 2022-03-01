Delamere Forest Golf Club Course Review

Delamere Forest Golf Club's fine Herbert Fowler creation enjoys a wonderfully secluded setting between Chester and Middlewich

Delamere Forest Golf Club - 8th green
Looking across the 8th green towards the clubhouse
(Image credit: Kevin Murray)
Jeremy Ellwood
By
published

Delamere Forest Golf Club Course Review

GF Round: £70-£90 weekdays only
Par 72, 6,344 yards
Slope 134
GM Verdict – One of inland Cheshire’s finest courses, a beautiful Herbert Fowler heathland creation with great variety and a wonderful feeling of space.
Favourite Hole – The 9th is a cracking short par 4 where you drive onto a plateau fairway before an exhilarating approach across a wide gully.

Delamere Forest Golf Club - 9th hole

The approach to the 9th plays across a wide gully

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

If you’re looking for a game on the way up to or back down from the best golf courses on The Wirral, then the renowned Herbert Fowler heathland layout at Delamere Forest should feature high on your list. This secluded course, midway between Chester and Middlewich, has a wonderful step-back-in-time feel, plays over free-draining sandy soil for year-round playability and is one of the best golf courses in Cheshire.

Delamere Forest Golf Club - 10th hole

The uphill drive from the 10th tee

(Image credit: Delamere Forest Golf Club)

In 2010, the club celebrated its centenary before two years later embarking on a six-year renovation project to return its fine course closer to its open heathland roots. Under the guidance of Tom Mackenzie of renowned architects, Mackenzie and Ebert, every bunker was returned to its original Fowler design, greens that had shrunk over the years were extended back out, and a significant volume of gorse, trees and scrub was removed.

This work has vastly enhanced Delamere’s visuals and its challenge off the tee and on approach play. One of the standout holes – the downhill par-3 6th – now looks a picture from the tee thanks to the rebunkering work, while elsewhere, new tees on the 11th and 18th have further improved already strong holes, with the par-5 finale lengthened to 529 yards.

Delamere Forest Golf Club - 3rd hole

The 3rd green with the long par-3 4th beyond

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Plenty of trees remain, of course, including the attractive copse to the rear of the fine short par-5 2nd hole that follows a rollercoaster fairway, but overall today’s Delamere Forest has an enhanced feeling of space that’s evident as you gaze out over much of the course from the attractive clubhouse

Delamere Forest Golf Club - 6th hole

The challenge facing you on the par-3 6th hole

(Image credit: Delamere Forest Golf Club)

Other memorable holes include the testing long par-3 4th where, mercifully, the green does at least gather the ball in, and the 9th, which plays back to the clubhouse via a plateau fairway and then a stirring approach across a wide gully. The 13th and 14th are fine holes too, with 13 a classic, heavily bunkered risk-reward short par 4 and 14 dropping down to another attractively bunkered green.

Jeremy Ellwood
Jeremy Ellwood

Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly across the whole spectrum from courses and Rules to equipment and even instruction despite his own somewhat iffy swing (he knows how to do it, but just can't do it himself). He also edits The Golf Club Secretary Newsletter, has authored or co-authored three books and written for a number of national papers including The Telegraph and The Independent. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 89 of the Next 100. He has played well over 900 courses worldwide in 35 countries, but put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content. On his first trip to Abu Dhabi a decade ago he foolishly asked Paul Casey what sort of a record he had around the course there. "Well, I've won it twice if that's what you mean!" came the reply...

Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.