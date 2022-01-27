Beaconsfield Golf Club Course Review

GF Round (wd only): £80; Day £110

Par 72, 6,575 yards

Slope 132

GM Verdict – A very pretty Harry Colt layout playing through mature Home Counties woodland that is largely as the great man left it.

Favourite Hole – The mid-length par-4 6th is an excellent, thought-provoking hole that doglegs right before playing across a wide valley to a well-protected green.

The well-maintained course plays through mature woodland (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

Beaconsfield is home to a very pretty Harry Colt parkland course in the Home Counties and an elegant clubhouse that has shades of a slightly scaled-down St George’s Hill clubhouse about it, the latter one of Mr Colt’s finest and one of the best golf courses in Surrey, ranked as high as 24th in the UK&I in Golf Monthly’s Top 100.

Unlike St George’s Hill, Beaconsfield is a parkland rather than heathland course, with the holes playing through mature woodland, and serving up some real treats along the way, particularly the stretch from the 6th to the 13th north of the railway cutting, which features two very fine par 3s in its 7th and 11th holes.

The excellent 6th serve up a thrilling approach across a wide valley (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The 7th is a very attractive long par 3 across a wide valley to a raised green with bunkers set into the upslopes. Indeed, the 6th hole before that, which is one of the best par 4s, also features an approach across a wide valley to a well-bunkered green once you have successfully made the apex of the left-to-right dogleg

The raised green on the long par-3 7th is well-protected by sand (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The 11th is then another strong par 3 to an elevated green with steep banks to the right and a fascinating complex of deep grass hollows awaiting the classic club golfer’s miss short-right of the green. The run for home appears to offer some hope with several sub-400-yard par 4s and the par 5 duo at 14 and 17 sandwiching a drivable, but narrow par 4 and a 200+ yard par 3, again played across a dip.

The par-3 11th with its intriguing complex of hollows short-right of the green (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Beaconsfield is a lovely layout and undoubtedly one of the best golf courses in Buckinghamshire. It is also the club where a young Luke Donald learnt the game, and the club hosts the Luke Donald Salver annually in honour of the former world number one and Ryder Cup star.