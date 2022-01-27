Beaconsfield Golf Club Course Review
Beaconsfield Golf Club in Buckinghamshire is home to a fine Harry Colt parkland layout with a particularly strong set of par 3s
Beaconsfield Golf Club Course Review
GF Round (wd only): £80; Day £110
Par 72, 6,575 yards
Slope 132
GM Verdict – A very pretty Harry Colt layout playing through mature Home Counties woodland that is largely as the great man left it.
Favourite Hole – The mid-length par-4 6th is an excellent, thought-provoking hole that doglegs right before playing across a wide valley to a well-protected green.
Beaconsfield is home to a very pretty Harry Colt parkland course in the Home Counties and an elegant clubhouse that has shades of a slightly scaled-down St George’s Hill clubhouse about it, the latter one of Mr Colt’s finest and one of the best golf courses in Surrey, ranked as high as 24th in the UK&I in Golf Monthly’s Top 100.
Unlike St George’s Hill, Beaconsfield is a parkland rather than heathland course, with the holes playing through mature woodland, and serving up some real treats along the way, particularly the stretch from the 6th to the 13th north of the railway cutting, which features two very fine par 3s in its 7th and 11th holes.
The 7th is a very attractive long par 3 across a wide valley to a raised green with bunkers set into the upslopes. Indeed, the 6th hole before that, which is one of the best par 4s, also features an approach across a wide valley to a well-bunkered green once you have successfully made the apex of the left-to-right dogleg
The 11th is then another strong par 3 to an elevated green with steep banks to the right and a fascinating complex of deep grass hollows awaiting the classic club golfer’s miss short-right of the green. The run for home appears to offer some hope with several sub-400-yard par 4s and the par 5 duo at 14 and 17 sandwiching a drivable, but narrow par 4 and a 200+ yard par 3, again played across a dip.
Beaconsfield is a lovely layout and undoubtedly one of the best golf courses in Buckinghamshire. It is also the club where a young Luke Donald learnt the game, and the club hosts the Luke Donald Salver annually in honour of the former world number one and Ryder Cup star.
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly across the whole spectrum from courses and Rules to equipment and even instruction despite his own somewhat iffy swing (he knows how to do it, but just can't do it himself). He also edits The Golf Club Secretary Newsletter, has authored or co-authored three books and written for a number of national papers including The Telegraph and The Independent. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 89 of the Next 100. He has played well over 900 courses worldwide in 35 countries, but put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content. On his first trip to Abu Dhabi a decade ago he foolishly asked Paul Casey what sort of a record he had around the course there. "Well, I've won it twice if that's what you mean!" came the reply...
