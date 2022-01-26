Aberystwyth Golf Club Course Review

GF Round: £35; Day: £50

Par 70, 6,119 yards

Slope 126

GM Verdict A scenic and joyful rollercoaster ride up and down the coastal hills with wonderful seaside views

Favourite Hole The down and then back up again par-4 4th at the highest point of the course

Aberystwyth is a university town roughly midway up the very beautiful west coast of Wales. Sitting on elevated land just to the north, this delightful downland/parkland mix was designed by Harry Vardon over a century ago. It is an extremely friendly club that is largely run by its members and the course is presented in excellent condition.

The fourth hole heads down into a dip and then up the other side (Image credit: Rob Smith)

What you might expect to be the hard work, the climbing, is surprisingly undemanding here. Happily, much of it takes place in the opening three holes, all of which are par 4s. The first two are long, the 3rd is reachable for some. At the 4th, you drive down towards a ditch and then play up the other side.

The approach to the tough par-4 fifth hole at the far end of the course (Image credit: Rob Smith)

There are actually six par 4s to start with, and the 5th is another fine example played down to a green that you must not miss left.

Another wonderful panorama, this time at the sixth green (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Unusually, there are only four more two-shotters in the closing twelve holes, but this also means there are some excellent scoring opportunities.

Looking down on the ninth green - the top of the cliff railway is in the distance (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The 7th is the first par 3, the 8th a drive-and-pitch par 4, and the 9th the second short hole to a small green.

A view from behind the green on the tenth, the longest hole on the course (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The back nine starts with the first of the three par 5s. It takes you back up the slope to a green beyond a pond that catches many mis-hits. There then follows another par 5 and a really tough par 4 that plays extremely long.

The par-3 thirteenth with OOB lurking just a few feet left of the green (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The 13th is a downhill par 3, once again with fabulous views over the course and out to sea.

A plateau green and more great views await on the fourteenth (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Fourteen is a short par 4, but the approach is up to an infinity green that is hard to judge and demands precision.

The final par 5 runs down to the clubhouse at the fifteenth hole (Image credit: Rob Smith)

You head back to the clubhouse via an inviting par 5 at the 15th, and then climb up behind it for an unusual finish with the par-3 16th perhaps a slightly weak link.

The sixteenth green with the seventeenth fairway immediately beyond (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

If only there was room for another hole elsewhere, it could be used to beef up the 17th. The closing hole is a par 3 played from an elevated tee raising hopes of a 2 to finish.

Anyone who enjoys their golf should really like Aberystwyth Golf Club. Its members and small greenkeeping team do a fantastic job and it deserves to be far better known.