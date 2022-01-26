Aberystwyth Golf Club Course Review
The brilliantly-sited course at Aberystwyth Golf Club is full of wow-factor and eye-catching views
Aberystwyth Golf Club Course Review
GF Round: £35; Day: £50
Par 70, 6,119 yards
Slope 126
GM Verdict A scenic and joyful rollercoaster ride up and down the coastal hills with wonderful seaside views
Favourite Hole The down and then back up again par-4 4th at the highest point of the course
Aberystwyth is a university town roughly midway up the very beautiful west coast of Wales. Sitting on elevated land just to the north, this delightful downland/parkland mix was designed by Harry Vardon over a century ago. It is an extremely friendly club that is largely run by its members and the course is presented in excellent condition.
What you might expect to be the hard work, the climbing, is surprisingly undemanding here. Happily, much of it takes place in the opening three holes, all of which are par 4s. The first two are long, the 3rd is reachable for some. At the 4th, you drive down towards a ditch and then play up the other side.
There are actually six par 4s to start with, and the 5th is another fine example played down to a green that you must not miss left.
Unusually, there are only four more two-shotters in the closing twelve holes, but this also means there are some excellent scoring opportunities.
The 7th is the first par 3, the 8th a drive-and-pitch par 4, and the 9th the second short hole to a small green.
The back nine starts with the first of the three par 5s. It takes you back up the slope to a green beyond a pond that catches many mis-hits. There then follows another par 5 and a really tough par 4 that plays extremely long.
The 13th is a downhill par 3, once again with fabulous views over the course and out to sea.
Fourteen is a short par 4, but the approach is up to an infinity green that is hard to judge and demands precision.
You head back to the clubhouse via an inviting par 5 at the 15th, and then climb up behind it for an unusual finish with the par-3 16th perhaps a slightly weak link.
If only there was room for another hole elsewhere, it could be used to beef up the 17th. The closing hole is a par 3 played from an elevated tee raising hopes of a 2 to finish.
Anyone who enjoys their golf should really like Aberystwyth Golf Club. Its members and small greenkeeping team do a fantastic job and it deserves to be far better known.
Rob Smith has been playing golf for over 40 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012 specialising in course reviews and travel. He has now played well over 1,100 courses in almost 50 countries. Since travel restarted in May 2021, he has played around 80 different courses, more than 40 for the first time. This includes 21 in 13 days on a trip to East Lothian in October. One of his main roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 and Next 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all but 10. Rob is a member of Tandridge Golf Club in Surrey where his handicap hovers around 16. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com
