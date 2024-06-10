Brocket Hall Palmerston Golf Course Review
We take a trip to Hertfordshire to play this well-renowned course to see what golfers can expect from the layout
The grand red-brick hall that forms the centrepiece to this sprawling 543-acre home counties estate dates back to 1760, with the ‘broadwater’ created by a damming of the River Lea coming ten years later as part of a major landscaping project. It features prominently on the 1st, 2nd and 18th holes of the Melbourne layout, which was the first of the estate’s two courses to open in 1992. The handiwork of Peter Alliss and Clive Clark, your round here famously concludes with a short ferry ride to the green across the broadwater.
The Palmerston course arrived at the turn of the century, with Donald Steel and Martin Ebert the architects. They painted a majestic rolling layout on an expansive canvas, with holes that rise and fall over the natural landscape, passing many a fine arboreal specimen along the way. It is one of England’s grandest parkland creations of the past quarter of a century, with holes that catch your eye at every turn, including five par 5s, several of which decent hitters will be eyeing with relish. Not so the 13th, though, where narrowness and length combine to temper ambition a little.
The club at Brocket Hall is now known as The Melbourne Club, with recent investment in the courses and their conditioning sparking renewed interest in membership. In addition to the two courses, the impressive practice facilities include a large academy and practice ground as well as various chipping greens, practice bunkers and putting greens, with a large one close to the Palmerston course’s 1st tee.
The two downhill par 3s at 5 and 14 are an exhilarating prospect from the tee as you seek to factor in all the variables dictating the perfect club choice. The 8th, conversely, plays uphill, with its steep front encouraging you to club up to avoid trundling back down the slope. There’s a welcome feeling of openness as you gaze out over lovely rolling fields left of the par-5 10th and you’ll remember the par-4 12th, where your approach must be fired over a deep grassy pit.
You will leave the 18th green of the Palmerston course feeling content, regardless of how you played, because this is a fun but fair layout that appeals visually on almost every tee. The steep and frequent undulations mean it will test your physical stamina should you decide to walk, but the playing experience is well worth the additional effort. Add in the immaculate green and abundance of variety as well as the facilities - both in the clubhouse and the practice ground - it's clear you get a very good return for your green fee here.
Key Info
Website: https://brocket-hall.co.uk/golf/
Address: Brocket Hall Estate, Welwyn, Hertfordshire, AL8 7XG
Par 73, 6,810 yards
Green Fees: £115-£155
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf having qualified through an R&A course to become a golf referee. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts. He reached the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. Put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
Jeremy is currently playing...
Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft
3 wood: Ping G425 Max 15˚ (set to flat +1), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 65 S shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft
Irons 3-PW: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Putter: Ping Fetch 2021 model, 33in shaft (set flat 2)
Ball: Varies but mostly now TaylorMade Tour Response
- Joel TadmanTechnical Editor
