We look at some of the UK's most upmarket golf courses. Getting a game at any of these courses isn’t easy… but you can always dream

10 Most Exclusive Golf Clubs In The UK

The UK is home to over 2,500 golf clubs and most of them welcome visitors, although there are some only available to the lucky members and their guests.

Here we take a look at 10 clubs around the UK, in fact all in England and Scotland, that rarely take non-invited visitors…

10 Most Exclusive Golf Clubs In The UK:

Queenwood

When it comes to exclusive golf clubs, Queenwood is one of the world’s leaders.

Little is known about the super-private Surrey club, which has a phenomenal golf course that is always kept in pristine condition.

It is home to a number of high profile members including stars of film and sports, and also has a large American membership.

Plenty of Tour Pros are members or spend time at the club due to its privacy, challenging course and ample practice facilities.

The club competed in the Tavistock Cup in 2011, 2012 and 2013

Wentworth

Another private Surrey venue is Wentworth, which is just down the road from Queenwood.

Wentworth was bought for £135m by the Reignwood Group in 2014 and since then has become private, although it is still home to the European Tour’s headquarters and the BMW PGA Championship.

As well as the famous West Course, there is also the East and Edinburgh, plus an executive course, a tennis club, spa, swimming pool and more.

It is one of Britain’s most famous clubs, having hosted the Ryder Cup and numerous Tour events down the years, and has been home to a number of high profile stars like Ernie Els, Sir Michael Parkinson and the late Bruce Forsyth.

The Wisley

Sticking to the south-west suburbs of London, The Wisley is another of Surrey’s exclusive clubs.

The club, which is owned by the members, was opened in 1991 and has three loops of nine holes (the Church, Mill and Garden) designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr.

It also has some great practice facilities and is where Open champion and Ryder Cup hero Francesco Molinari practised along with coach Denis Pugh before the Italian relocated to California.

The club is home to a number of high-profile golfers and celebrities.

Beaverbrook

Beaverbrook, near Leatherhead, Surrey, is one of the newest courses on the list having opened for play in late 2016.

The course was designed by David McLay Kidd and Tom Watson.

Beaverbrook features a stunning Victorian mansion which houses a hotel, restaurant and spa.

It was the former home of Lord Beaverbrook, a 20th century politician who was very close with Winston Churchill.

There are also other activities on site like tennis, fishing and shooting.

Bearwood Lakes

Just down the road from the private Surrey clubs lies Bearwood Lakes, near Wokingham in Berkshire.

Bearwood, as the name suggests, weaves its way around a number of stunning lakes and is tree-lined throughout.

It only opened for play in 1996 but gives the impression that it has been there decades longer than just over 20 years.

Mizuno have a fitting base there where their Tour Pros get fit for new clubs and get their current ones serviced.

Oliver Fisher, who became the first golfer to shoot 59 on the European Tour, has recently joined.

It also hosted a tournament on the Rose Ladies Series in the summer of 2020.

JCB Golf and Country Club

The JCB club is the newest venue on this list, which opened in 2018.

The club is the brainchild of Lord Anthony Bamford (son of Joseph Cyril Bamford) who is the chairman at the construction company started by his father, where the club gets its name.

The club is located in Rocester, Staffordshire which is the same small town where JCB is headquartered.

It features an island green par-3 and has some stunning countryside views.

Like Bearwood Lakes, it also hosted a tournament in the 2020 Rose Ladies Series.

Skibo Castle – The Carnegie Club

Located along the Dornoch firth, Skibo Castle and the Carnegie Golf Links really is a paradise.

It is one of three exclusive golf Scottish clubs on this list and features a beautiful golf course with some breathtaking vistas of the Dornoch firth and surroundings.

The club has an Edwardian mansion and was where Madonna and Guy Richie got married.

It is considered as one of the best courses in Scotland.

Loch Lomond

The former Scottish Open venue is one of the most beautiful courses in the UK, with incredible views of the famous Loch Lomond and the surrounding countryside.

European Tour stalwarts such as Colin Montgomerie, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Lee Westwood, Thomas Bjorn and Martin Kaymer all won the Scottish Open at Loch Lomond.

The course was designed by Jay Morrish and Tom Weiskopf and opened its doors in 1993.

It it a very difficult club to join or get a game, but if you’re lucky enough to be invited as a guest it’ll be a day you’ll never forget.

The Centurion Club

The Centurion Club near St Albans, Hertfordshire has appeared on screens over the past few years as the host of GolfSixes tournament.

The course, designed by Simon Gidman, opened for play in 2013 and is over 7,100 yards long.

It features both treelines holes and more open ones with water, and is a great challenge.

“It’s a course that will excite and test golfers in equal measure and one that I am confident will be quickly seen as a modern classic,” Golf Monthly editor Mike Harris said.

The club is also home to a Michelin-Starred restaurant.

Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, designed by the world-renowned Tom Doak, is a classic links with beautiful views across the Firth of Forth.

It is sandwiched in between Muirfield and Archerfield with North Berwick slightly further along the coast.

It hosted both the men’s and women’s Scottish Opens in 2019 and 2020, and has also hosted Open Championship Final Qualifying.

