Two Of Our Favorite Wedges Are On Sale This January

Two of the best wedges (opens in new tab) in golf are on sale right now - and if you're looking to enhance your game around the greens, you should certainly check out these two fantastic deals I've found for you! The Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedge is currently on sale at the PGA Superstore for a 13% discount (opens in new tab). It is one of our favorite wedges on the market right now, having earned a five-star review (opens in new tab) when we took it out for a spin earlier this year. But you can also get the equally excellent Cleveland ZipCore Wedge for a fantastic 20% discount (opens in new tab) too, which, if you're looking for more spin control around the greens, might also be another great option to consider!

The SM8 providing simply outstanding performance around the greens. The club's center of gravity is pushed forward from the face and that helps to deliver greater consistency as you strike through each shot, making it one of the most forgiving wedges (opens in new tab) on the market. On testing (opens in new tab), we enjoyed how easy it was to flight the ball and add spin to each shot and you can customise the SM8 to get the right grind and loft option to suit you.

The Vokey wedge comes with 23 loft, bounce and grind options, making it perhaps one of the most versatile wedges on the market. Plus, the finish on the Vokey involves an intensive process which is designed for extreme durability, meaning if you're looking for a great value, high performing wedge, this might be one of the best options for you.

Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge in testing (Image credit: Future)

The RTX ZipCore equally offers a ton of top-performance features that'll help any golfer save shots around the greens. Having played with this club on many occasions (opens in new tab), we love the aesthetic it comes with, boasting very cool stainless steel and matte black colorways. Experienced players will enjoy the thin top-line on the RTX at address, while the additional groves on its face fill you with confidence as you look down at the club.

Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge in testing (Image credit: Future)

It is without-a-doubt one of the best wedges for chipping (opens in new tab) on the market, with the ZipCore delivering excellent traction on the golf ball, helping players control and work the ball on the green. Despite the high levels of spin it provided, full shots didn’t balloon through the air in and distance control was very nice too - even when the strike wasn’t as centred as we might have liked. Combine this with the soft yet solid feel the club delivers and the RTX ZipCore is one of the most comprehensive wedge offerings around. For more excellent wedge offerings, take a look at our guide on the best high bounce wedges (opens in new tab).

