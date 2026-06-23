This Is The Best Push Cart We Have Tested And It Is 22% Off This Amazon Prime Day

Although it may not seem it, golf can be a physically draining game, especially when experiencing the hot and humid climate that the UK is going through right now.

Not only does the average golfer hit between 80-95 shots per round, but they are walking approximately six miles on average. This doesn't just put stress on the body, but on the mind, as golf requires full concentration to perform.

There are many ways of preserving energy on the course, and one of those ways is to invest in a golf push cart... Luckily, one of the best models, specifically our top pick in our push cart guide, is now 22% off this Amazon Prime Day.

Receiving five stars in our review, it's rare that'll you see a cart of this quality below $250, especially as the main stand-out of the Bag Boy Nitron is how it nails the basics.

A real no-nonsense performer that does everything you want without the hassle.

Constructed from a sturdy aluminum frame, it weighs just 7.6kg and, importantly, isn't just compact when folded down, but possesses a lightning-fast, one-motion mechanism that allows it to spring open and fold away effortlessly.

One of the main worries golfers have when purchasing a push cart is the amount of space it takes up when transporting it to and from the course.

Thankfully, we're happy to report that our tester was able to fit the cart and his golf bag of clubs in the boot of a medium-sized hatchback, albeit with not much room to spare.

The wheels do clip on and off easily, though, so there are ways of compacting the cart even further.