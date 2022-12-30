This Brand New Driver Is On Offer During The January Sales
Grab a huge saving on the brand new TaylorMade Stealth Driver during the January sales.
This Brand New Driver Is On Offer During The January Sales
As the festive period comes to a close, here at Golf Monthly we've been keeping an eye on all the latest deals coming out in the new year, and there are some brilliant offers to be had, including a huge saving on this brand new driver from TaylorMade. Right now, you can save yourself nearly £100 (opens in new tab) on the TaylorMade Stealth Driver, which was only released last February. It is perhaps one of the best drivers (opens in new tab) we've had the pleasure of testing, and we loved it so much, that we chose to list it in our 2022 Editors Choice Awards (opens in new tab).
That should tell you all you need to know about this simply outstanding product from TaylorMade - which is used by many professionals on both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour, including major winners Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa. In a nutshell, this driver caters for experienced players, looking for all-round performance in their long game. The Stealth expands on the excellent work TaylorMade have done in recent years, pushing forward on what the brand achieved with the very impressive SIM 2 Driver (opens in new tab).
Aesthetically, the club is fantastic. It boasts a sleek matte black look that features hints of red dotted and comes with a subtle red clubface, which again adds to the premium feel of the driver. The clubhead is about the same size as the SIM 2, which also delivers confidence when you address the ball.
Having tested, and played with this driver on numerous occasions, we can vouch that the brand have gone above and beyond adding a range of new and exciting tech that will help you hit the ball longer and more consistently. The standout feature is the Stealth's 'Carbonwood' face. TaylorMade have added carbon fiber materials into the clubface, to help make the driver feel very light, but also improve the overall consistency of the club.
That clubface has a huge sweetspot, that makes this driver very forgiving. The feel on impact is good and delivers a steel sounds like a metal wood on impact. The club offers excellent yardages off the tee and has been listed in our guide on best drivers for distance (opens in new tab). We were also very impressed with our accuracy stats, hitting the fairway on seven of the eleven times we used the club during our testing day (opens in new tab). Be sure to take advantage of this excellent deal while stocks last!
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. Being regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy, Ed now uses his background, having written extensively on golf gear in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
He graduated with a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool in 2017 and has recently obtained his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
Ed has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including a British and Irish Lion, ATP Tour tennis players, and a Premier League football manager. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and is also a massive Australian rules football fan. He also currently writes for the the MailOnline's sports desk, working on all things from football to rugby union.
When he’s not watching the AFL or the golf in his spare time, you’ll likely find him heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs in Surrey, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club.
