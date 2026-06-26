This Training Aid Could Save Your Ballstriking This Summer And It's Now On Sale For Amazon Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Day sales are one of my favorite times of the year to stock up on golf gear, and while it’s great to stock up on golf balls or find a deal or two on some of the best drivers on the market, it’s the perfect opportunity to invest in some training aids to try and eliminate any of those annoying lingering swing flaws.

The Eyeline Golf Speed Trap 2.0 is the perfect example of this and is a training aid that I have personally tested and reviewed, so when I saw it drop from its usual $99.99 down to just $79.97 in the Amazon Prime Day sale, I thought it’s definitely worth shouting about.

Before using the Speed Trap 2.0, I had fallen into a frustrating habit of swinging too far to the left, which was resulting in a little bit of a push that occasionally turned into a slice, striking the ball out of the heel of the club. Not only was I missing fairways, but I was sacrificing distance because of the poor strike and the lack of compression through the hit at impact.

(Image credit: Future)

The beauty of the Speed Trap 2.0 is in its simplicity and instant feedback, and it can easily be used by those who swing it too far from in-to-out and are prone to a nasty hook. It features a sturdy plastic base with four foam rods that attach via plastic ties.

Because I wanted to get my natural draw shape back, I instantly set the foam rods up to deliver an in-to-out swing path. The setup gave me the perfect visual indication of how the club needed to be delivered, and the foam rods provided immediate (and safe) physical feedback if my path was off.

Sam De'Ath using the Eyeline Speed Trap 2.0 training aid (Image credit: Future)

After just an hour of hitting balls with it, I gained a brilliant understanding of how I needed the club to move. When I took it out onto the course, the results were exactly what I had hoped for - I eradicated the push-slice out of the heel and brought back a smooth, penetrating baby draw.

Because my strike was finally coming out of the dead center of the face with a much more efficient path, my distance numbers instantly jumped back up, and that wasn’t just guesswork. This was measured using my Foresight Sports GC3 launch monitor, which also happens to be on sale throughout these Amazon Prime Day sales!

The designated markers show where your ball position should be (Image credit: Future)

One of the things I love most about this training aid is its versatility. It actually has set ball positions marked out right on the base for different shots, including chipping, pitching, and full swings. The chipping marker, for example, is placed further back to encourage a more downward strike, helping you generate more spin and better contact around the greens.

It comes in a handy travel case that's easy to store (Image credit: Future)

It also comes in a handy travel case, meaning you can easily throw it in your bag for a pre-round warm-up or a dedicated range session. If I incorporate one practice session with the Speed Trap 2.0 every couple of weeks, I know I'm in for my best ball-striking season in years, and you can now grab it too at a discounted price!

If you are serious about making changes to your swing and want to find the middle of the clubface more often, getting this for under $80 today is a complete no-brainer.